



The memorable US Open doubles from Venus Williams ended with a quarter -final defeat at Flushing Meadows.

The 45-year-old woman has made a return to tennis age this year, becoming the oldest winner of the Match in Simple WTA since 2004 in July, and her games in female singles, the double mixed doubles made her appointment.

His partnership with Canadian Leylah Fernandez had attracted crowds wrapped in the first three laps, and it was the same against Taylor Townsend, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, on the Louis Armstrong stadium.

Townsend was also a favorite of fans this year thanks to its simple titles race, but there was no doubt that the Americans had the overwhelming support here.

The cheers made little difference in the result with Townsend and Siniakova showing their class in a 6-1 6-2 victory.

Williams, who had again had to be satisfied with the sister Serena supporting from afar, agitated on all sides of the court when she was released and, if it is her last open American appearance, she will take good memories with her – but the thoughts to finally suspend the racket seem to be far from her mind.

“I think that after this tournament, I can really see where I want to improve, what I can work on,” said Williams.

“I think these are all comments. But I had a lot of chance of playing a lot of games here is what I would desperately need to improve. I was improved so in every match that I played. In many ways, we lacked time.

“I would have liked to be able to play better today for Leylah. I blame myself a lot.

Image: Williams experienced a memorable race alongside the Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez

Williams has not played outside the United States for two years and has not hidden the fact that she does not want to travel, so it seems unlikely to come back before spring.

Asked about what her future could hold on, she said: “I was so focused on this tournament here. I really felt like we were lucky to continue playing in the tournament.

“So I had no reflection. I have commitments, places I said that I would be, people expecting that I am there in the coming weeks. So I have to go and introduce myself.

“If there is the opportunity for me to play, then I hope I can come back somewhere this year. I don't know.”

