



London and the United Kingdom, Jeremy Corbyn, held a two -day event to investigate the British role in the Israeli war against the Gaza to cast the court as an attempt to define the Palestinians.

Francesca Albanese, a UN special report of the occupied Palestinian territory, is one of the people who are expected to contribute not only to the medical staff who volunteered for the go, supported workers, experts and survivors.

The organizer said that the Labor Party MP Richard Burgon and the reporters who reported on the ground will participate in the reporter Matt Kennard, who tracked the UKS surveillance flights through Gaza.

On Thursday and Friday, you will join various panels with topics including UKS legal responsibility at Londons Church House in Westminster.

The public needs to know the government's competition in the massacre. That's why we hold the Gaza Court. We will reveal the truth according to the Initiative's website.

This promotion failed to attempt to attempts to be similar to John Chilcot's Iraqi Survey, which CORBYNS investigated the UKS role in the Iraq war.

On June 4, Corbyn, one of the most famous professional-Palestinian voices of the UKS that launches a new leftist party, expressed the bill in the House of Representatives.

The bill, supported by dozens of MPs and more than 20 aid groups, was eventually blocked by the Labor Party.

Like Iraq, the government is doing its best to protect itself from the investigation. Like Iraq, it will not be successful in the attempt to choke the truth. Corbin said he will find the entire size of the British competition for massacre.

Changes in opinions that move at a slight speed in parliament

Many British people feel that the government conflicts with public opinion, and a summit comes.

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have been taken to the streets for almost two years, and Prime Minister Kearstarmer tried to reduce his relationship with Israel and put more pressure on Israel's opponents to stop the onslaught.

Recently, the YOUGOV poll (PDF) shows that the majority of the British sympathize with the Palestinians, and the behavior of Israel in the massacre of massacre in Gaza shows a significant number.

Last week, Kobin said that there was a change in the parliamentary opinion in the parliament due to the number of British people who showed solidarity with the Palestinians.

The UK has suspended some weapons export licenses for Israel in the review that there is a risk of sanctioning the best Israeli ministers and violating international humanitarian laws, but the F-35 parts produced in the UK still can end in Israel through the world's spare spare pool.

There was also a question about Gaza's UKS surveillance flights, and hundreds of of them were reportedly taken off from Cyprus.

The UK said that the plane was on the plane to find the prisoners held by Hamas, a group that dominates the Gaza Earth.

However, since there is no council's supervision or public investigation, it is not clear how many British information was collected with Israel's measures against the armed violence group that investigated the flights reported in March.

Whether this flight also performed the target [occupied Palestinian territory] It is not known other than intelligence collection, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The violation of Israel's international law and UKS said that there is also concern about the essence of these flights in the extensive context of military cooperation with Israel, including continuous weapons supply, such as the components of the F-35 jet used in Israel's extensive bombing.

Since October 2023, at least 63,746 people have died and 161,245 people have been injured throughout the Gaza, which is the home of the largest number of children.

Hamas led to an invasion of southern Israel, 1,139 deaths and more than 200 captivity, and the latest war in Israel began.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/3/jeremy-corbyn-to-lead-gaza-tribunal-into-uk-role-in-israels-war

