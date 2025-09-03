



Trump posts: Please give my warmest cordially to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against us.

Posted September 3, 20253 September 2025

President Donald Trump has rejected the concerns that the deepening of links between China and Russia is a threat to the United States, stressing that the Washingtons could not be grouped.

Asked in a radio interview on Tuesday if he was concerned about a Chinese-Russian axis against the United States, the American president said he was not.

We have the strongest soldiers in the world, he told the conservative Pundit Scott Jennings.

They would never use their soldiers about us. Believe me, it would be the worst thing they could never do.

Trump, who campaigned on the promise of quickly putting an end to the Mosques War in Ukraine, also expressed his disappointment towards Russian President Vladimir Putin for his inability to conclude a peace agreement with kyiv.

I am very disappointed with President Putin, I can say it, and we will do something to help people live, he said.

It is not a question of Ukraine. It helps people live.

Trumps' comments arise while China and Russia have increased cooperation to present an alternative vision to the western international order.

Speaking at the top of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Chinas Tianjin earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin have in turn made criticism of what they consider as an undue domination of Washingtons over the global arena.

On Wednesday, Putin attended the largest military parade in Chinas, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Japan during the Second World War, an event widely seen as Xis' efforts to demonstrate in Beijing an increasing influence on the international scene.

Addressing journalists at the White House on Tuesday, Trump rejected the suggestions that the parade should be considered a challenge to the United States.

I don't see that at all, no, he said.

I have a very good relationship with President XI, as you know, but China needs us much more than we need.

Assuming later to the military parade on social networks at the start, Trump wondered if Xi would recognize the role that the United States played during the Second World War, before wishing him.

The big question to be answered is whether President XI of China will mention the massive quantity of support and blood that the United States of America has given China to help it obtain its freedom of a very hostile foreign invader, Trump wrote.

Many Americans died in the quest for Chinas for the victory and the glory that President XI and the wonderful inhabitants of China have a great day of sustainable celebration.

Please give Vladimir Putin's warmest agreement, and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America, Trump added.

