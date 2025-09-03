Tony Harlow, exit as CEO of Warner Music UK





Tony Harlow is a CEO of Warner Music UK, headquartered in London.

Harlow said in the internal notes sent to Warner's colleagues today (September 2): “I have a sweet presentation.”

He added: “I have a good luck for my career so far. Six years ago, six years ago, I have a chance to lead a company full of artists I love. I have returned from the country I was born.

Harlow was initially executive director of Australasia and played an important role in breaking artists such as ED Sheeran and Dua Lipa, joining the 2010 Warner Music Group in 2010.

In 2016, Harlow played the president of Warners. Global Artist Services Arm, WEA is a position from Sydney, Australia, from New York City.

Harlow was named as the leader of Warner music UKIN at the end of 2019 and took a position in February 2020.

“IVE realized that my start would create new organ opportunities and spaces that our amazing senior executives could continue to grow as individuals and leaders.”

Harlow told Warner employees in his memo that “after a long time thinking about our team, this announcement and the British should do to lead the world again.”

He added: “IVE realized that my start would create a new long -term opportunity and space that our amazing senior executives could continue to grow as individuals and leaders.”

The CEO Robert Kyncl of the Warner Music Group said: “Tonys's influence for 15 years in the Warner Music Group,” he said in a separate memo sent to a separate employee gained by MBW obtained by MBW: “Warner Music In the three roles of UK, the chairman of the WM and the MD of WM have a passion for Australatists.

“The influence of TONYS for 15 years at Warner Music Group has been enormous.”

Robert Kyncl, Warner Music Group

Kyncl added: “IVE has heard how to evolve the way we work while the new artists are segmented worldwide and how we work during the WMX (current WMX) from WMG.

“I met him in his latest post after becoming a CEO in England, and it was clear that he had poured out decades of knowledge and experience into this role and satisfied his career ambition.”

Kyncl said: Tony announces his decision when it helps talented leadership teams with new possibilities. He has successfully deployed the company for long -term success and deeply grateful for his promise through conversion as he explores continuous changes. “

WMG's CEO promised that “we promised to share more in our plans for the UK this week.”

Harlow's outlets will be inevitable about how they heal a new structure for the Warner Music UK team and interact with the company's US and international label networks. MBW will continue to post all the news in the next few weeks and weeks.

Tony Harlow has risen through the Company International Marketing Ranks before moving to Australia before becoming the executive director of EMI Music Australia in 1997.

Harlow returned to the UK as the CEO of Richard Bransons V2 Label in 2002 and set cooperative music and cooperative music such as Moby, The White Stripes and Stereophonics.

Following the acquisition of the V2S of the University of UNIVERSAL Music Groupin 2007, Harlow led the international marketing team for a while before joining Bravado, a UMGS product operation.

You can read the extract from the memo of Harlow below.

friend,

Today, I have a sweet presentation.

I have been lucky to my career so far. Six years ago, luck was finished with an opportunity to lead a company full of my beloved artists.

Therefore, it is sad to announce the decision to go down from the role of Warner Music UK at the end of October.

I want to be clear. After thinking hard about our team for a long time, I want to present this presentation about what British should lead the world again. IVE realized that my start would create new organ opportunities and spaces that our amazing senior executives could continue to grow as individuals and leaders.

Considering this decision, IVE may have been delayed by thinking about what kind of glory it was to lead this British company. To sign and develop talented people such as ED Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Fred Again. Come to work every day from where people like what they like. From Robert Plant, I meet and work with artists who made music from Liam Gallagher, Cliff Richard, and Spandau Ballet. Their story alone makes it worth. But above all, to know you all and to be part of our culture.

I wanted to share three basics that led our leadership teams, and I hope you will continue to be able to keep up with your collective resolution that enables our success.

Our belief in the world's best British talent is not shaken… British music represents the best of our country, and it shows the ability to gather culture by mixing and matching. We saw it clearly at the highest point of the Brat Summer last year, or we saw the optimism of the Oasis Alumni Association this year. I was lucky enough to be at the forefront through my career as the British talent led global conversations such as punk and postpunk, new romantic, 2 tons, grates, trips, lovers, dance music or britt pop. This country collects strands to make something special and I am convinced that creativity will increase again.

Regardless of what the artist is, our teamwork, which is provided for artists, signs a large record company because it wants creativity to reach the world. And I believe there are three seductions of warner music. Our expertise has gained work with various artists from various partners in the market. And the global network of caring people.

You were always with each other's inspiration and supporting each other, and it was beautiful to see and participate. Everyone can access a lot of numbers and data. The important thing is an important way.

Our dedication, which will have a greater impact -this project is truly democratic. Our music speaks to everyone, everywhere. Therefore, in order for our company to succeed, we must reflect this, and we are proud of all British efforts to participate in social changes that sweep the world.

He was also surprised by the will of people who wanted to support the good cause, and he was especially traveling around the country with other partners who informed the young people that the music business was not a closed shop with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, the generator, the ultimate seminar and other partners.

I was lucky enough to follow my passion for finding new music, and I had the advantage of seeing the world's most creative people and seeing a masterpiece that changes people's lives. Bring happiness and comfort, excitement and meaning at once.

I had a VENCEREMOS, a habit of signing (we will win together!). My Spanish is so poor that you will win to change together! But I truly means it. Thank you for the bottom of my heart. I will miss you.

You can also read Robert Kyncl memo below.

hello everyone,

Tony Harlow is CEO of Warner Music UK and decided to withdraw in late October in six years.

The influence of TONYS for 15 years at Warner Music Group has been enormous. In the three different roles of the Warner Music UK, the WEA president, WM Australasiahe's MD, provided fantastic results. Overall, the passion for artists, the belief in our team, and the resolution of innovation were the characteristics of his approach.

IVE has heard how to evolve the way we work during WMG for the first few years of Tonys from other people to break the world and how we work while operating WEA (now WMX) in Australia. I met him in his latest post after I became a CEO in England, and it was clear that he had poured out decades of knowledge and experience into this role and satisfied his career ambition.

For the past six years, WEVE has been a new generation of UK to find a new viewer for global Supertar, which provides the inquiries of parliament before providing the inquiries of the parliament that can help young people across the UK and other people can work with others with the Rioferdinand Foundation and others. From developing talent, finding a new generation of British, he has benefited from all his abilities. I miss his intellectual curiosity, independent spirit, and love of encyclopedia.

Tony announces his decision when it helps to provide new possibilities to talented leadership teams. He has successfully deployed the company for long -term success and deeply grateful for his dedication to seeing through conversion when exploring continuous changes.

Simon Robson and I will share more about this week's British plan. But in the meantime, I would like to thank TONY for his special contribution to all of the company's people and wish him an absolute best.

Robert

