The United States says it has struck a ship carrying drugs that left Venezuela DW 02/09/2025





President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington had a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug transport ship that started from Venezuela.

Trump said the US military had killed 11 people on strike.

“The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in international waters carrying illegal narcotics, heading to the United States. The strike led to 11 terrorists killed in combat,” said Trump in a social post.

Tuesday, Tuesday, Trump gave some details on the operation.

“When you leave the room, you will see that we, in the last minutes, has literally shot a boat a boat carrying drugs,” Trump told journalists, before adding that there were “a lot of drugs” on board.

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said on Tuesday that the United States had drawn a “deadly strike” against what was claimed to be a ship in charge of drugs that had left Venezuela.

The ship “was exploited by a designated narco-terrorist organization,” said Rubio.

How are relations between the United States and Venezuela?

Recently, tensions between the United States and Venezuela have increased.

The United States accuses Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of directing a drug cartel. Washington has deployed warships in the South of the Caribbean in what he presented as an attempt to combat trafficking, while the Venezuelan chief has put deployment as a threat to the country.

The last United Nations World Report for the United Nations has shown that various South America countries, including Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, reported more important cocaine crises in 2022 than in 2021. However, the report did not attribute to Venezuela the dedicated role of the White House in recent months.

“The impact of the increase in cocaine trafficking has been felt in equator in particular, which has experienced a wave of fatal violence in recent years linked to local and transnational crime groups, notably from Mexico and the Balkan countries,” according to the United Nations report.

