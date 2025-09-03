Public: The police deal with the protests greatly | British news





The British police faced more than three times the protests two years ago, facing more than three months of protest this summer.

Police officers said about 3,081 protests in June, July and August throughout the United Kingdom, Wales, Scotland and North Ireland.

Last summer, when the riots were furious nationwide due to the South Port murder case, the police were informed by about 2,942 protests. It was 928 in 2023.

In this summer's month, a wide range of demonstrations, prohibitions on Palestinian behavior, and other parts were ruled by confrontation against the exile applicants in the hotel.

Image: As people participate in the racial discrimination rally in August, the opposition to the opposition to the police. PIC: PA

'Tension increase'

“There was a tension and more divisions of more communities and more divisions in the community,” said Gavin Stephens, chairman of NPCC.

Stevens said, “People in the leadership position should think about how we can relax and defend without rooting.”

A senior official said that this year's protests were “chronic pressure” compared to last year's disability.

“This is not talking about the quantity of protests, and this is not a commentary on the policy of the right to protest peacefully.”

“We absolutely support it in democracy, but we know that there is a climate that increases tension and polarity in what we see.”

He was convinced that the community would be able to reunite and “reset”, and claimed that the British were on the verge of civil disobedience.

Read more in SKY NEWS: The protesters are arrested after climbing a watch tower rival group.

We hope that policy leaders will bring more authority to the national level as they promote the major restructuring of the UK and Wales.

We also want to check how funding is calculated for each unit.

The government white paper on the potential change of the service is expected to be published in the next few months.

