



President Donald Trump has published a video showing a military strike from the United States on a boat in the Caribbean which, according to him, had counterbut of Venezuela's drugs for the gang of Tren of Aragua, preventing fears of a possible confrontation between the Venezuelan and American soldiers.

In an article on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said that 11 people were killed on Tuesday. He wrote: no American forces was injured in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anyone even thinks of drugs in the United States of America. Beware!

The strike, apparently made in international waters, marks an escalation of tensions between the Trump administration and the Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, which Trump has repeatedly accused of helping international drug gangs.

The incident is the first known attack that the United States made against alleged smugglers since the Trump administration began to increase its military presence in the Caribbean last month to counter drug cartels designated as narcoterrorist organizations.

What happened?

The Trump administration sent warships to the South Caribbean in August in an offer, he said, to counter threats to US national security posed by criminal organizations operating in the region.

The New York Times reported that Trump had signed a secret directive ordering the Pentagon to use the military force against certain Latin American drug cards that the United States considers terrorist organizations.

On Thursday, the Reuters news agency reported that seven American warships and a fast nuclear propulsion attack submarine were heading for the Caribbean. Over 4,500 sailors and marine are on board ships.

Trump on Tuesday announced the strike on the Venezuelan boat which he said was carrying drugs.

(Al Jazeera) What is Tren from Aragua and why does Trump connect it to Maduro?

Trump identified the people aboard the Venezuelan boat as narcoterorists who were at sea in international waters carrying illegal drugs, heading for the United States.

The Tren of Aragua is one of the most notable criminal organizations the most notorious with operations spreading in Latin America.

Originally in the early 2000s among prison prisoners in Aragua state, the gang initially controlled smuggling and extortion networks inside prisons before developing outwards.

Today, he manages a diversified criminal empire covering drug trafficking, human smuggling, extortion, illegal mining and contract murders.

The group is particularly active along the migration routes, operating vulnerable refugees and migrants by kidnapping, forced work and sex trafficking.

The Trump administration has repeatedly said that there is a direct link between groups like Tren of Aragua and the government of Venezuelas. According to Trump, Maduro controls the gang as part of a narcoterrorism ploy to destabilize the United States.

On August 7, the US Departments of State and Justice doubled their award for information leading to Maduro's arrest at $ 50 million, accusing him of being one of the largest narcotraffickers in the world.

For his part, Maduro denies any link with the group. At least two reports from the American intelligence community also contradict the complaint of Trump administrations.

In May, a reported report by the National Intelligence Council revealed that the Maduros government probably has no cooperation policy with Tren de Aragua.

The report also indicates that Maduro does not direct gang operations in the United States, although it has conceded that Venezuela offers a permissive environment that allows Tren de Aragua to operate.

Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro declared at a press conference on September 1, 2025 in Caracas that his government had been targeted by eight military ships and 1,200 missiles, calling it the greatest threat to Venezuela for 100 years [Jesus Vargas/Getty Images]What does the United States mean for Venezuela-US relations?

The American deployment made concerns about spiral tensions with Venezuela after Maduro expressed millions of Venezuelans in August to join the nationalist militias to defend Venezuela in response to the new aggressive anti -drug operations of Washingtons in the Caribbean.

In the perspective of the American strike on the Venezuelan boat this week, Maduro said on August 25: no Empire will touch the sacred soil of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan President has long been accused of the United States government of interfere in the policy of countries on behalf of the political opposition. In the past few weeks, he has also accused Trump of seeking a change of diet thanks to a military threat.

Trump, on the other hand, adopted the same maximum pressure campaign which defined his foreign policy towards Venezuela during his first mandate. It included increased sanctions on the Latin American country.

Despite this, the American energy group Chevron returned to Venezuela in July after an interruption of three months after prevailing on the February decision to cancel an American treasure permit which allowed the oil giant to export the crude of Venezuela despite the American sanctions.

Trump revoked the existing license, which was issued during the administration of President Joe Bidens in 2022, on what he saw as a Maduro failure to implement electoral reforms and to accept the US-expected Venezuelans, forcing Chevron to suspend operations and to complete his activities.

But after an intense lobbying, Chevron obtained a new limited license from the Ministry of the Treasury to export the Venezuelan crude. This decision was considered to be a softening of sanctions in the petroleum sector of Venezuelas.

Although the specific license conditions remain unknown, the experts have declared that the agreement would bring advantages to the economy short of debt in Venezuelas, the Chevron should send 200,000 barrels of oil from Venezuela to international markets.

Christopher Sabatini, principal researcher for Latin America at Chatham House, said the Trump administration was faced with competing objectives in Venezuela.

Sabatini told Al Jazeera that the recent Treasurys decision to reintegrate the Chevrons license (although limited) is a recognition, in part, of the failure of the sanctions passed insofar as they have given control of the Venezuelan petroleum assets of Chevron to the opposite governments to American interests, in China, Russia and Iran.

He added this by mobilizing this fleet [in the Caribbean]The administration also tries to scare Maduro in a potential change in diet. The result, said Sabatini, is that prevailing on the risks of two -part political approach causing involuntary conflict with Venezuela.

How are American relations with the rest of the region?

In talks with leaders from Mexico and Ecuador, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will do this week for large cooperation on migration and drug trafficking, which Trump administration considers crucial to safety through the Americas.

Rubios Tip on Wednesday and Thursday is probably complicated by the fact that Trump has shaken many leaders in the region with radical prices not to comply with his geopolitical goals, experts said.

The main problem, said Sabatini, is that American requests are a target in motion and subject to the whims of Donald Trump.

In the case of Brazil, for example, Trump slapped 50% of prices on countries in August in part in retaliation for the pursuit of governments of criminal accusations against former president Jair Bolsonaro, a trump ally.

Looking towards the future, Sabatini expected that the countries of Latin America had slowed down their answers to Trump without curling in a shady manner at his pressure, [likely resulting in] Geopolitical instability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/3/how-did-us-strike-on-venezuelan-boat-come-about-what-it-means The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos