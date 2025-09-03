



Washington today, the American department of Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Guangzhou Tengyue Chemical Co., Ltd. (Guangzhou Tengyue), a chemical company operating in China which is involved in the manufacture and sale of synthetic opioids to the Americans. In addition to opioids, Guangzhou Tengyue has also sold dangerous analgesic chemicals often used as cutting agents that are mixed with synthetic opioids and other illicit drugs. Today, also, the OFAC sanctioned Huang Xiaojun and Huang Zhanpeng, representatives of Guangzhou Tengyue, who were directly involved in the coordination of the expeditions of these illicit drugs and the reduction of agents in the United States.

The illegal opioids coming from China destroy American life, families and communities, said under the under-secretary of terrorism and financial intelligence John K. Hurley. Under the President prevails over management, we will use all the tools at our disposal, including sanctions and prosecution by our law enforcement partners to stop this epidemic.

Opioid overdose remains the main cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. Since 2021, more than 70% of all the deaths of overdose of reported drugs have involved synthetic opioids, fentanyl being the main synthetic opioid leading this crisis. China-based chemical manufacturing companies remain the main source of fentanyl precursor chemicals and other illicit opioids entering the United States.

OFAC conducted its investigation with the support of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), including the Tampa district office (Chex), as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and its Cincinnati field office.

Today, the FBI also announces a federal criminal act against Guangzhou Tengyue, Huang Xiaojun, Huang Zhanpeng and other people and societies for a violation of title 21 of the American code 846 (conspiracy to commit drug trafficking) for their roles in facilitation of the flow of illicit drugs and the reduction of agents of the United States. The accused accused include three people in the United States and around 22 people and companies based in China. The indictment is based on a joint investigation by the FBI and the DEA, which began in January 2024.

The survey focused on a drug trafficking network responsible for trafficking multi-Kilograms quantities of fentanyl, fentanyl adultery, methamphetamine and cocaine in and through the United States. The survey revealed that in addition to the trafficking of synthesized drugs, the American co-conspirators also order products in China in order to extend and treat their drug efficiency. These products include the Nitazenesa class of synthetic opioids as well as Xylazine painkillers and médétomidine, and press reconditioning.

Tranq and Nitazenes: a deadly synthetic mixture

According to a DEA report of January 2024, synthetic substances called Nitaznes are victims of trafficking and abuse for their effects of the opioid type. These chemicals have a high dependence potential and can cause respiratory depression and arrest, causing in some cases to death. In addition, in September 2024, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reported increased results of a chemical called Xylazine, which is commonly called the Tranq in the illegal drug supply. The TRAQ is an analgesic chemical commonly used in veterinary medicine that drug traffickers use as adulterous or cutting agent, in synthetic opioids. Above all, xylazine and related chemicals do not respond to the vision effects of the overdose of the Narcan, increasing the probability of individuals to die of an overdose.

Guangzhou Tengyue pushes the poison for lucrative

The deleterious effects of these chemicals on the health of users did not prevent Guangzhou Tengyue and its representatives from selling them to the Americans. In August 2023, for example, Guangzhou Tengyue agreed to sell a kilogram of Protonitazène to an American buyer, assuring them that the package would erase American customs. Until the end of August 2024, the Guangzhou Tengyues website displayed advertisements prominently for Nitazens and Xylazine.

Despite the non-delicacation of a previous indictment against Guangzhou Tengyue and Huang Xiaojun in October 2024 in the District of the Middle of Florida, the company continued to operate. At the beginning of 2025, the Guangzhou Tengyue sales representatives coordinated sales and shipping of metamidinean's analgesic chemicals similar to Xylazineto customers in the United States.

Huang Zhanpeng is the executive director and the 50% shareholder of Guangzhou Tengyue. It is also listed as a legal representative of the company.

Huang Xiaojun, who was previously charged at the same time as Guangzhou Tengyue, is the account holder for a Bitcoin account used by Guangzhou Tengyue in his attempt to sell substances controlled to an American buyer in 2023.

OFAC designates Guangzhou Tengyue Chemical Co., Ltd. And Huang Xiaojun in accordance with the executive decree 14059 for having committed or attempted to engage in activities or transactions which have considerably contributed or posed a significant risk of contributing considerably to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or means of production.

OFAC designates Huang Zhanpeng in accordance with the executive decree 14059 for having provided or attempted to provide, financial, material or technological support for or supporting goods or services of Guangzhou Tengyue Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sanctions the implications

Following today's action, all property and interests in the property of the blocked people described above which are in the United States or in possession or control of American people are blocked and must be reported to the OFAC. In addition, all the entities held, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50% or more by one or more blocked people are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by the OFAC, or exempt, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by the United States or inside (or transitting) the United States which implies any good or interest in the ownership of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Violations of American sanctions can lead to the taxation of civil or criminal sanctions on American and foreign people. OFAC can impose civil sanctions for infringements of sanctions on a strict responsibility. OFAC Economic Sanctions Application Directives provide more information on the application of OFAC for American economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other people may risk exposure to sanctions to engage in certain transactions or activities involving designated or otherwise blocked persons. Prohibitions include the creation of any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, or for the benefit of any person designated or blocked, or the reception of any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services to such a person. Non-American people are also prohibited from provoking or conspiring to bring American people to sincerely or involuntarily rape American sanctions, as well as to lead to driving that escapes American sanctions.

The power and integrity of the SOFAC sanctions come not only from the OFACS capacity to designate and add people to the list of NTCs, but also from its desire to withdraw people from the list of NTCs in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to cause a positive change in behavior. For more information concerning the process of deleting an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to the OFCACs posed the question 897 frequently asked here and to submit a request for referral, click here.

For more information on people designated today, click here.

