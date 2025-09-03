



The government was warned that crackdowns on international students in the UK could harm a city that is struggling to focus on the local economy.

Tens of thousands of overseas students say they will be demolished in the UK without legal reason to stay in the home office and stay over and stay over the visa.

But the city's Center for Thinktank said that this change could have a greater negative impact on a place that depends more on universities for economic activities in London and southeastern UK.

Nearly 3 million students returned to universities across the UK this month, saying that labor will face tension between growth mission and plan to curb pure migration levels.

He said that crackdowns on the higher education sector could have a negative impact on the state.

This is because local universities play a big role in supporting jobs, economic activities and exports in this place compared to more prosperous university cities such as Oxford and Cambridge.

The report says that all changes will be widely felt in cities where the economy, one of the most important export industries, is struggling.

Due to the reduction of tuition fees, reducing funds, and increasing inflation under inflation, more and more universities in the UK are in the financial crisis.

Some organs are deficits of millions of pounds, and some have a risk of collapse. Dundee University received up to 40 million emergency support from the Scotland government.

This sector is an important source of income, and it depends on overseas students, and the total contribution has increased from about 5%in 1995 to about one -four of all income.

However, this income is at risk due to restrictions on immigration white paper proposals and international student costs to restrict the dependents and graduate visas of foreign students in the UK.

Emphasizing the city and the gown connection between the cities and the community, the center of the city said that some places depend more on the existence of higher education institutions than other places.

Higher education is one of the top ten sectors for exporting in most cities and large cities due to paid international students attracting regions.

But this report found that this division is leading global activities in Exeter, Dundee, Leicester and Nottingham. Higher education is also increasing the share of exports than Cardiff's legal services and Sheffield's metal manufacturing.

Regional universities are also high in high -skilled knowledge occupations in places such as Plymouth (32%of all knowledge sectors), stalks (31%), hull (24%) and Sunderland (18%).

Andrew Carter, chief executive of the Center for Cyes, said that universities are important economic assets in the country, but are particularly important in the private sector and less skilled employment or export.

Many British universities are under financial burden and question the future. He said that changes in higher education policies will not feel even nationwide.

National reforms that weaken the risk of the government's sector have ambitions to provide growth everywhere.

A government spokesman said: this report emphasizes the value of a world -class university in the community and a broader British economy, and we recognize the valuable contributions of international students.

We are exploring the introduction of charges for money made by international students, which will reinvest with higher education and technical systems in order for opportunities to unlock and draw growth.

In order to leave the university on a safe financial base through the change plan, we have increased the tuition of 2025/26, according to the prediction inflation and focused on the office so that students can monitor the financial health of this sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/education/2025/sep/03/crackdown-on-international-students-could-hurt-struggling-uk-cities-thinktank-warns

