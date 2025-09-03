What do we know and was it legal?





A strike made by American forces on a boat in the Caribbean Sea – which, according to the White House, killed 11 drug traffickers – may have violated international human rights and maritime law, legal experts at BBC Verify said.

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that US forces had destroyed a ship which, he said, had left Venezuela. He said the boat was operated by the Tren of Aragua cartel and was carrying medication for the United States.

US defense officials have so far refused to offer details on the strike, which Trump has shared on Truth Social, including what legal authority on which they were based to justify it.

The BBC Verify has contacted a range of experts in international and maritime law, several saying that the United States may have acted illegally in the attack on the ship.

The United States is not a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, but the legal advisers of the US military have previously declared that the United States should “act in a manner compatible with its provisions”.

Under the Convention, countries are suitable not to interfere with ships operating in international waters. There are exceptions limited to that which allow a state to grasp a ship, such as a “hot pursuit” where a ship is continued from the waters of a country on the high seas.

“Force can be used to stop a boat, but generally it should be non -lethal measures,” said Professor Luke Moffett at the University of Queens Belfast.

But he added that the use of aggressive tactics must be “reasonable and necessary in self -defense when there is an immediate threat of serious injuries or loss of life to executives of execution”, noting that the American movements were probably “illegal under the law of the sea”.

Are we legal on the alleged members of the cartel?

Experts also wondered whether the murder of the alleged members of the Tren of Aragua cartel could counter international law on the use of force.

Under Article 2, paragraph 4, of the United Nations Charter, countries can resort to force when attacked and deploy their soldiers in self -defense. Trump previously accused the Cartel of Tren of Aragua of having waged an irregular war against the United States, and the State Department appointed the group as a foreign terrorist organization.

But Professor Michael Becker of Trinity College Dublin told the verified BBC that American actions “extend the meaning of the term beyond his break point”.

“The fact that US officials describe individuals killed by the American strike as narco-terrorists does not transform them into legitimate military targets,” he said. “The United States is not engaged in an armed conflict with Venezuela or the criminal organization of Tren of Aragua.”

“Not only does the strike seem to have violated the prohibition on the use of force, but it also comes from the right to life under international human rights law.”

Professor Moffett said that the use of force in this case could constitute an “extrajudicial arbitrary murder” and “a fundamental violation of human rights”.

“Estate everyone, a terrorist does not make it a lawful target and allows states to stimulate international law,” he said.

The professor of Notre-Dame, the professor of the Faculty of Law, Mary Ellen O'Connell, told the BBC verification that the strike “violated the fundamental principles of international law”, adding: “Intensate Killing apart from the hostilities of armed conflicts is illegal unless it is to save a life immediately”.

“Sometimes armed groups putting war against governments dealt with drugs to pay their participation in conflicts. There is no evidence that the president of the Gang Trump has targeted such a group.”

But US officials quickly defended the strike. Republican senator Lindsay Graham wrote on X that the strike was the “ultimate sign – and the most welcome – that we have a new sheriff in town”.

Getty images

Republican senator Lindsay Graham defended strikes

His compatriot Republican senator, Bernie Moreno de l'Ohio, wrote: “Sinking this boat saved American lives.

A White House official told BBC checking that Trump had authorized the strike on the boat, who said it had been equipped by members of Tren of Aragua, after leaving Venezuela. The manager added that the president was determined to use all means to prevent medication from reaching the United States.

The Pentagon refused to share the legal advice it obtained before making the strike.

The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, told Fox News: “We have incredible assets and they gather in the region … These 11 drug traffickers are no longer with us, sending a very clear signal that it is a activity that the United States does not tolerate in our hemisphere.”

Can Trump launch attacks without approval from the congress?

Questions have also been raised as to whether the White House complied with American law by authorizing the strike. The American Constitution says that only Congress has the power to declare war.

However, article II – which presents the president's powers – says that “the president will be commander -in -chief of the army” and that certain constitutional experts have suggested that this grants the president to authorize strikes against military targets. The sources of the Trump administration previously cited this provision during the defense of American strikes on Iran.

But it is not clear if this provision extends to the use of force against non -state actors such as drug cartels.

Rumen Cholakov, a law expert in American constituration at King's College in London, told the BBC to check that since September 11, the American presidents have relied on the 2001 law on the authorization to use the military force (AUMF) during the efforts of strikes against the groups responsible for the attacks.

“His scope has been developed in a coherent manner in the following administrations,” he added. “It is not immediately obvious that drug cartels such as Tren de Aragua would be in the powers of the president's alms, but that could be what” narcoterorists “alludes.”

Questions also remain whether Trump has respected the resolution of war powers, which demands that the president “in all possible cases consult the congress before introducing the armed forces of the United States into hostilities”.

How did the United States strike?

We do not know what method the United States used to launch the attack. Trump did not offer details in his press conference at the Oval Office and the Ministry of Defense did not provide additional information.

In Venezuela, President Maduro has not yet responded to the American strikes, but his Minister of Communications, Freddy Ez, suggested that the images published by the White House could have been generated using AI. In an X article, he suggested that water in the video “looks very stylized and not natural”.

BBC VERIFY executed the clip via SYNTHED – The Google IA detection software – and found no evidence that the images are false.

Strikes come in the midst of reports that the United States has deployed several naval warships in the region to support anti-narcotic operations against Venezuela.

We could not follow all these ships. But using information from public trackers and videos on social networks, we have potentially identified four in the region.

A ship identifying itself like the USS Lake Erie – a guided missile cruiser – has only transmitted its location in the Caribbean Sea on August 30, east of the Panama Canal on August 30.

Two others identifying themselves as the USS seriously and the USS Jason Dunham have passed their locations for the last time in mid-August, at the American base of Guantanamo Bay. One fourth, USS Fort Lauderdale, transmitted its location to the north of the Dominican Republic on August 28.

Trump – Who has long sought to oust the president of Venezuela Nicols Maduro – authorized an American $ 50 million award for any information leading to his arrest. The Venezuelan chief won the victory in last year's elections, widely considered to be faked by international observers.

Additional report by Lucy Gilder.

