Siniakova and Townsend End Venus and US Open Run by Fernandez





The Cinderella race of Leylah Fernandez and Venus Williams during the draw at the US Open ended Tuesday in the quarter-finals in the hands of the seeds n ° 1 Taylor Town and Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2.

The Jokers Fernandez and Williams, who did not give up a set during their first three laps, faced a difficult battle against the two Grand Chelem champions inside the Louis Armstrong stadium, despite the full support of a house. According to the opening points of the match, Siniakova and Townsend showing why they are one of the best world teams throughout the 56 -minute match, denying scratching a third upheaval against a seeded team in Flushing Meadows.

In a performance that the commentator of the world, Chanda Rubin, called “almost perfect”, Siniakova and Townsend succeeded in 19 winners with only three unl forced mistakes, and lost only six points in total on the service to walk in the semi-finals. They are the first seeded team in seven years reaching the Final Four in New York, since Siniakova did it with Barbora Krejcikova.

“I'm really happy with how we played today,” said Townsend after the match. “I felt like we really executed our game plans for a T, and you know, it's the most we can ask as players. You know, our coaches were very satisfied with how we also play.

“There are times when, in particular by playing adversaries who are so hard and capable of making adjustments on the fly, and Venus is a legend and understands and knows how to win and understand things when things are not going on. And Leylah is the same. She is always a fighter.

“It really made me very proud, and I'm sure Kat too, how we were able to stay solid from start to finish.”

Siniakova, a Grand Chelem champion of 11 times, continued to call him a “privilege” to play “a legend” like Williams at this stage of her career. She had previously played twice in the former world n ° 1 in single, going back to a 2015 Clay-Court meeting in Rome.

Townsend, who herself became a favorite of fans in the first week of the open with a 16-year-old race, was also rented for his 45-year-old compatriot.

“The first memory [of Venus] I watched her on television, especially here at the US Open, “said the world's double n ° 1 player in the WTA Pif ranking, a joking that she was inspired to play tennis because of the famous Reebok outfits of Williams.

“I remember watching this. Growing up by looking at Venus and Serena, for me and my sister, it was an inspiration and we really wanted to be like them when we were very good, so it's an honor to be able to share the court with her today.”

Siniakova and Townsend, bidding to reach their third Grand Chelem final as a team and for the first time at the US Open, will face the heads of standard No. 4 Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova in the semi-finals.

