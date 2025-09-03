



The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that the registered office of the US Space Command, the agency he launched during his first mandate as president to defend American interests in space, will be moved to Alabama.

Here is what is going on and why is important.

What is US Space control?

Us Space Command also known as Spacecom was launched during the first term of Trumps as president in 2019 and has its current registered office at the Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It is a body separated from the American military spatial force.

Space command manages US military operations outside the earth's atmosphere. These missions generally involve the safeguarding of American satellites of external threats.

Congress files show that around 1,700 employees work in Space Command. He employs joint forces from the American army, the Marine, the Navy, the Air Force and the Space Force to carry out his missions. The Space Commands website indicates that it is responsible for the protection and defense of the space domain.

The American space commander commands the commander reports to the defense secretary currently Pete Hegseth who is the president.

Why is Trump moving space in Alabama?

Trump claims that he had always planned to move to the US Armys Redstone arsenal in Huntsville, in Alabama. On Tuesday, he announced: the registered office of the United States Space Command will move to the magnificent place of a place called Huntsville, in Alabama, to always be known from this point under the name of Rocket City, using a nickname commonly used for Huntsville because of its early role in the American space program.

We first selected Huntsville for the headquarters of Spacecom. However, these plans were wrongly obstructed by the Biden administration, said Trump, flanked by Republican members of the Alabamas Congress Delegation at the Oval Office.

The American president added that Huntsville had won the race to become the head office because they fought stronger than anyone.

When he was announced on Tuesday, Trump slipped a review of the voting system by mail by La Poste du Colorados. Trump frequently said that the post -sent vote had been used to fake the presidential elections against him.

The problem I have with Colorado, one of the big problems, they votes by mail. They went to all the voting by post, so they automatically twisted the elections, said Trump. Residents can vote by mail or in person in Colorado, but the votes are mainly expressed by mail.

While Colorado is a democratic state, republican states such as Nevada and Utah also mainly use voting by mail.

Alabama is also a red state where Trump has support, but he said that it had not taken his decision into account. We love Alabama. I only won it around 47 points. I don’t think this influenced my decision, however, Trump told journalists and legislators of the oval office.

President Donald Trump, on the left, looks with vice-president Mike Pence and the defense secretary Mark Esper while the US space command flag is deployed while Trump announces the creation of the American space command in the Roseraie de la Maison Blanche in Washington on August 29, 2019 [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP]So why was the space to order in Colorado?

In 2021, the Air Force chose Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, as a favorite location for space command.

It was selected after visits to the site in six states, evaluating elements such as infrastructure capacity, community support and cost considerations for the Ministry of Defense. However, an environmental assessment was pending. Once this evaluation was completed in 2022, the Government Accountability Office, which is the non -partisan research branch of the Congress, published a report claiming that there were important shortcomings in the process of selection of air forces for the headquarters.

In 2023, the president of the time, Joe Biden, a democrat, announced that Colorado Springs would be the permanent seat of space command. Colorado had been the temporary seat for command.

Trump said on Tuesday that his initial plans to move command to Huntsville had been wrongly obstructed by the Biden administration.

What are the arguments for Huntsville vs Colorado Springs?

In 2023, the Biden administration decided that keeping the agency in Colorado would avoid a disruption of the preparation.

The displacement of the registered office would reduce progress in American space missions, which are in competition with the rise of the Chinas military space, explained the Biden administration.

Sailing for this evaluation, the local media reported that the legislators of Colorado had said that it would take until 2030 to finish the construction of the new head office in Alabama, which would lead to a long transition.

However, representatives of Alabama, including Dale Strong, the republican representative of the Alabamas 5th district of the Congress, disputed it. They claimed that the construction in Alabama would only take between 14 and 18 months, reported the Public Radio of Colorado.

Another argument to keep command in Colorado is that Colorado Springs is home to the US Air Force Academy, and the Academy is now obtaining graduates of the spatial force, which are military and civilian staff working with American space force. Colorado also has three spaces of spatial force.

On the other hand, the first rockets for the American space program were built in Huntsville. The city houses the largest center in NASAS, the Marshall Space Flight Center, formed in 1960. Huntsville also houses some of the first space missiles in the United States, such as the Saturn V rocket, and is the site of the Armys Space and Missile Defense Command.

In April of this year, the Pentagon Inspector General published a report recognizing the risks of preparation inherent in the HQ of his provisional location in Huntsville. However, he said it saved costs of approximately $ 426 million due to the drop in staff and construction costs in Huntsville.

How does politics hold in this fight?

The Bidens 2023 decision also came when the Republican Senator of Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, gathered against the Pentagon abortion policy by holding more than 400 military nominations and promotions.

Tuberville was particularly opposed to the Pentagon allowing the reimbursement of travel costs when a soldier had to get out of the state to obtain an abortion or other forms of reproductive health care. The senator lifted the blockade on military promotions in December 2023.

US Officers of the Biden Administration told the Associated Press News Agency in 2023 that Bidens' decision to keep command in Colorado was not, however, affected by the issue of abortion.

What were the reactions to the last announcement?

After Trumps' announcement on Tuesday, Hegseth welcomed his decision, saying: we are well in advance in space, but this will guarantee that we remain with leaps and that we are the most important domain. Whoever controls heaven will control the future of war.

All the leaders of the Colorados Congress, including four Republicans, have published a joint statement, saying: Moving Space Command fixes our spatial defense years, wastes billions of dollars of taxpayers and gives the advantage of convergent threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

The leaders of Alabama, on the other hand, celebrated the announcement. In an opinion article for 1819 news, a local media in Alabama, Tuberville wrote: Fortunately, President Trump and Secretary Hegseth put the safety of our nations first and move the Spacecom to the place where it will be the most effective and will bring the most value to taxpayers.

The state of Alabama is about to show the country the best of us, said the Republican senator of Alabama Katie Britt, according to local points of sale.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/3/whats-behind-donald-trumps-plan-to-move-us-space-command-to-alabama The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos