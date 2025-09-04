



ATP Tour “Seeing Red”, from Minaur fumes to “Gasted opportunity” in the open American defeat

Aussia is thinking about its American open race

September 03, 2025

Clive Brunskill / Getty images

Alex de Minaur fell to Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the United States. By ATP staff

Alex de Minaur played in his sixth quarter major major on Wednesday at the US Open against Felix Auger-Aliassime and for the sixth time, he did not succeed. The disappointment of Aussie who works hard was clear.

“Right now, I'm looking at this as a wasted opportunity. It's difficult,” said Minaur. “There is no other way to manage this, but just to see it straight, and that is what was today. Today was an opportunity to launch a new field.

“I was far from the level I had to be. It's frustrating, because you don't get these chances often. ”

You can also like: Auger-Aliassime returns to American Open SF, inflicts more major pain in Minaur

De Minaur was very likely to extend the match to a fifth set against the Canadian. He entered the match as a player No. 8 in the PIF PIF ranking compared to n ° 27 for Auger-Aliassime.

The 26 -year -old had trouble with his service, doing only 42% of his first services. For this reason, by Minaur was fighting a difficult battle from the start.

“I think the greatest thing for me is just my service. My service dropped me into major matches,” said Minaur, who doubled twice in the fourth set. “I started and I gave myself every chance to extend this match and be in the fifth set as I did against Novak in Wimbledon. But I mean, it is quite difficult to win a high -quality match serving the way I did it today.

“This is something that must improve, because otherwise, I will frequently put myself a lot of problems against the best players in the last stages of these tournaments.”

De Minaur is undoubtedly one of the most grumpy competitors on the ATP tour and it showed when he pushed the match at four sets at four o'clock and 10 minutes. The eighth seeded had only lost one set en route to the quarter -finals.

“If I look at this whole US Open campaign, I must be honest with myself. I did not feel in my best in terms of playing on the field,” said Minaur. “I feel like I did exactly what I had to do to do the work, but I didn't really feel comfortable on the field. Today was another match of this.”

De Minaur admitted that he “saw the red” after the defeat. He continued to position himself to succeed, so as not to take the next step.

“It is very difficult when you have worked so hard for something and you constantly put yourself in position, in a way, prove that people are right, right?” Asked by Minaur. “But again, you fall in a way, and especially this time, it's difficult to take. There is no beat in the bush. This is one of those matches that I would like to play again.

“There are other moments when the opponent has a lot to say, and I played quarter-finals when I played Jannik, and it was too good and it was not really much that I could have done. But I have the impression that this one was on my racket, and it is a shame.”

De Minaur has a record of 41-16 this season according to the Victory / Loss Index ATP Infosys and is seventh in the live race from Pif ATP in Turin. He will now focus on qualifying for the Nitto ATP final for the second consecutive year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/de-minaur-us-open-2025-qf-reaction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos