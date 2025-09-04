Novak Djokovic ousts Taylor Fritz, last American man in US Open





New York – Novak Djokovic took an advance in two sets against Taylor Fritz, an opponent he still beats, to close in the semi -finals, a tour he often reaches the US Open and marked the opportunity by spending kisses to those who stand on Tuesday evening who shoot for the last American man on the ground.

It was only a pre-dos between Djokovic and some of the people of the Arthur Ashe stadium, and there was still work that remained, but he would finish a 6-3, 7-5, 3-4 victory. Djokovic improved at 11-0 against Fritz in 2024 and reached a record semi-final of 53rd Grand Colem, a total which includes a record of 14 at Flushing Meadows.

“I was just trying to survive,” said Djokovic. “This is one of those days when you just have to grind.”

He needed three match points to end it, and leaned, hands on his knees, after the first two resulted in long rallies that followed the Fritz path. But on the last, the competition ended in an anticlimactic way with a double fault of Fritz, n ° 4, whose exit means that the American drought will continue without a male champion in simple to any major since 2003, when Andy Roddick won in New York.

“In the end, this is one of the things that makes great players great,” said Fritz about Djokovic. “They win the big points.”

Friday, Djokovic will play in his fourth semi-final of the season and will face the five-year major champion Carlos Alcaraz, who did not drop a set in the tournament. He was winner 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 against Jiri Lehecka n ° 20 Tuesday earlier.

Djokovic leads the head of N ° 2 Alcaraz 5-3 head-to-head, winning their two most recent games-in the Australian quarter-finals opened in January and in the Paris Olympic Games last year, when the Serbian finally achieved his wish to win a gold medal for his country.

The last two quarter-male finals are on Wednesday: Alex de Minaur against Felix Auger-Aliassime, and the defending champion Jannik Sinner against Lorenzo Musetti in an all-night confrontation at night.

Tuesday evening, the two players were fully dressed in black – shirts, shorts, socks and shoes. Even the Djokovic bracelets were black, just like Fritz's headband, which he had pain at the start, so white lettering by the name of his clothing sponsor was upside down until he made a change after the second set.

If the players of the players were alike, this is where the similarities stopped. Djokovic, who won four of his 24 major championships at the US Open, more recently in 2023, did what he usually does in Fritz – and, to be fair, almost everyone – that is to say: return masterfully, control the longest points and serve in all the right places, in particular in the clutch.

The Djokovic, 38, was generally a step, and one thought, or two in front of the 27 -year -old Fritz, whose service has improved in the last two sets.

Djokovic won 25 of the 42 points which lasted at least nine strokes. He saved 11 from the 13th break that he faced. And he won 10 of the 11 points when he served and volay.

Fritz came out a little trembling. Not its best portion. Not his best strokes. It was perhaps the enemy and their unilateral history. It was perhaps the setting, the scene, the issues.

Maybe it was the anterior start that original, due to the cancellation of the female quarter-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrouso, who withdrew because of a knee in earlier Tuesday.

Djokovic stolen Fritz's initial service game on the way to a 3-0 lead which was soon an advantage in two sets. Fritz has made his way in the match and made things more interesting but never advanced.

Along the way, Djokovic entered with the spectators who support his opponent, although it was worth nothing, there was also a lot of support for the man who spent more time in n ° 1 than anyone in the history of tennis.

However, there have been these applauding and applauded defects of Djokovic, considered a non-no in tennis.

He reached a head in the third set, when the faults of the faults became noisier while the clock passed at 10:30 p.m., Djokovic asked the referee Damian Dumusois, “What are you going to do?” And then repeated the words that the official continued to say in an unsuccessful attempt to settle the interruptions, “Thank you. Please. Thank you.” Please. “

Soon, Fritz struck a winner of a forehand to break for a 3-1 advance in this set, he would take.

But Djokovic passed when it mattered the most.

“He served better. He made a lot less mistakes,” said Fritz. “He played better in the fourth.”

