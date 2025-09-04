



LUSH, a cosmetics retailer, closed the UK store, factory and website as a protest against Gaza's hunger.

The statement is displayed on the poster of the website and Shop Windows.

In an interview with LBC Radio, co -founder Mark Constantine said that CompanyS estimates that the loss is about 300,000. While providing support for the decision, he added: [profits].

The statement published on the Lush website says that forgiveness of customers who have caused inconvenience, but many customers share the same anxiety about the situation. The government demands Israel to stop selling weapons, but also bring death and destruction. The British government said it is losing lush tax donations.

Founded in the UK in 2024, the luxury cosmetics brand produced 102m products and recorded 690m sales. In the UK, we operate 869 stores around the world with most stores.

Watermelon Slice Soap, a Palestinian -centered fundraising product, was the most successful single fundraising product in history and the most successful single -funded product for mental health services for children in Gaza and Westbank.

The company had previously taken other issues that started the #SpyCops campaign in 2018 to emphasize the abuse of the British secret police officers, and in 2021, some social media apps were boycotted to negatively affect the body's body image.

LUSH also sent a check to instruct the behavioral climate campaign group, including road blocks and protection group Clear the Skys. However, in October 2023, he opposed the placement of the Boycott Israel Poster in the Dublin store. always.

Lush's spokesman told PA news that the agency's employee is receiving a price for the day of the closed.

Last month, the prime minister said that the British would recognize the Palestinian state at the end of September, unless it meets certain conditions, such as the resolution of the humanitarian crisis, the enforcement of the ceasefire and the revival of the prospects of two weeks.

Foreign Minister David Lammy said on Monday that MP Gaza is experiencing artificial famine as MP Gaza continues to limit Israel in a statement on the House of Representatives on Monday.

