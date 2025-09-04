Anisimova avenging Wimbledon loss, eliminates Swiatek to reach us open semi-finals





New York – After her victory in the fourth round against Beatriz Haddad Maia on labor day, Amanda Anisimova said in her interview on the field that she had hoped for a little more love of the crowd of New York.

She got it on the shovel on Wednesday. With the fans firmly in his corner in the Arthur Ashe stadium, the American overthrew the six times champion of the Grand Colem Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 to reach his first open American semi-final.

Playing for the first time since 6-0, 6-0 of Swiatek, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final, they exchanged breaks to start the match and maintained 4-4 after Swiatek forced Deucce in an incredible rally of 17 shots in the eighth match and took the next two points. Anisimova held in his next match and, during his second point, a Swiatk's lawyer sailed for a long time to give the native of New Jersey his second break and the set.

The Wimbledon champion took a quick start in the second set, breaking and consolidating himself for an advance of 2-0, but with the crowd that gathered her on the songs of “We Love You Amanda” was coherent all afternoon, the eighth seeded took the three games and the head. Swiatek even held that, but that would be his last afternoon game.

Anisimova held 4-3 with the help of a net cord, then broke out for 5-3 on a double fault of Swiatek. Serving for a place in the semi -finals, with three match points with which to play, Anisimova lost the next two points – including one on a double fault – before finishing his opponent with another ball that hit the net and died before Swiatek could push him into play.

Anisimova finished with 23 winners against the 13 of Swiatek and converted four of the nine break points. The world No. 2 had only four break -out opportunities and converted two.

“Today was definitely different from any other match here, or that I played because of the circumstances,” said Anisimova after the match. “But yes, I think I was really trying to go with the right state of mind, especially the last 24 hours, really preparing me more mentally than physically for today. I am really happy with the way I could go and play.”

Despite the unbalanced victory in Wimbledon, Swiatek knew that his opponent would be ready to play and would be anything but easy.

“I think everyone knows how Amanda can play,” said Polish 24 -year -old. “Yeah, she didn't play Wimbledon well, but it's not like she was always going to make the same mistakes or feel the same thing. I know she is a good player. She can play excellent tennis. So for me, I was ready for a difficult match.

“It's not a surprise. I train with her. I know how she can play. It was totally different. She moved better, she played better. Yes, everything was different.”

It was Anisimoa's second career victory against a top 2 player, after his upheaval by Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final of Wimbledon in July, and she was the first American woman since Venus and Serena Williams (2022 Open from France) to reach the semi-finals on the three Slam surfaces. (Anisimova made the semi-finals of France in 2019.)

“It's always a bit surreal, that's for sure,” she said. “It is the furthest that I went by far in the United States, and it is extremely special. Today, it is certainly the most significant victory that I had in my life.”

Anisimova will play Naomi Osaka, who won her match against Karolina Muchova on Wednesday evening, in the semi-final. The 24 -year -old woman won each of her two meetings against Osaka, although they have not played since the France 2022 Open.

