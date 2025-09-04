Hegseth warns “the narco-terrorists will face the same fate” after the American soldiers hit the boat off Venezuela





The United States will have assets positioned in the Caribbean and will make anyone who traffic in the waters we know is an designated Narco terrorist, “said defense secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump said the US army had attacked and destroyed a shipping ship in the region.

Trump said on Tuesday that the United States had hit the boat in international waters after departure from Venezuela. The president later declared on Truth Social that 11 people had been killed in the strike. He said the attack was targeting the members of Tren of Aragua, an organized group of crimes based in Venezuela who was appointed as a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

Trump also published a video that seemed to show a military strike erase a small boat at sea.

Hegseth told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday morning that he watched the strike live. He said that the video was “certainly not artificial intelligence”, as the Minister of Communications of Venezuela, Freddy ñáñez, in an article on social networks alleged. Hegseth said he couldn't explain how the operation had been carried out, but said it was a “precision” attack.

“We knew exactly who was in this boat, we knew exactly what they were doing, and we knew exactly who they represented, and it was Tren of Aragua … trying to poison our country with illicit drugs,” said Hegseth.

Hegseth did not say how the government identified the boat or those on board. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, told journalists on Tuesday that he thought that drugs were heading for Trinidad and Tobago or another Caribbean country. Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, praised the strike in a statement published on Tuesday evening, reported the Associated Press.

Hegseth said on Wednesday that the strike shows that “President Trump is willing to take offense in a way that others had not been” when they deal with drug smugglers.

“You want to try to circulate drugs, it's a new day,” said the defense secretary. “It is a different day, and therefore these 11 drug traffickers are no longer with us, sending a very clear signal that it is an activity that the United States does not tolerate in our hemisphere.”

Hegseth said that the assets will remain in the region and that other strikes may be to come.

“This is a deadly and serious mission for us and it will not stop with this strike,” he said. “Any other traffic in these waters we know is an designated narco-terrorist will face the same fate.”

Trump ordered soldiers to target drug cartels in Latin America last month. In August, the United States said that the Navy would increase its presence near Venezuela and deploy several warships as part of an anti-drug mission. Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro described The Move as “an extravagant, unjustifiable, immoral and absolutely criminal and bloody threat”. Maduro replied by deploying warships and drones on the coast of Venezuela.

The United States did not indicate that it planned to hit Venezuela directly. When Fox News asked Hegseth de Fox News on the possibility of a regime change in the country, he said it was a “presidential decision”. The Trump administration accused the Maduro government of working with drugs from drugs and groups like Tren from Aragua to bring illicit substances to the United States.

An American federal court accused Maduro of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking in 2020, allegations that Maduro denied. The United States offers a reward of $ 50 million for Maduro's arrest.

“What we have, there in the Caribbean is a clear demonstration of military power,” said Hegseth in the “Fox & Friends” interview. “President Trump showed whether it was the southwest border, Houthis, (operation) of midnight in Iran, a specific power could have an impact on the dynamics and reshape the world and in the region. Nicolas Maduro, while he considers whether he has to be a Narco projector, has decisions to be taken.”

Kerry Breen

Kerry Breen is editor-in-chief of CBSNEWS.com.

