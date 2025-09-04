



Facebook tweet e-mail link

Survivors of the deadliest mass fire and relatives of the victims continue the federal government, alleging that the American army could and should have prevented one of its reservists from achieving what they call one of the most preventable mass tragedies in American history.

Eighteen people were killed in October 2023 when Robert Card opened fire in a bowling alley and a bar and a grill. An independent commission appointed by the governor of Maines later concluded that there were many intervention possibilities by army officials and civil law enforcement while mental health cards deteriorated. He was found dead by suicide two days after the shots.

The trial, submitted to the Federal Court on behalf of more than 100 members of the family of survivors and victims, accuses the American government of negligence, saying that its conduct has caused the mass shooting directly and proximity. This alleges that army officials and others did not act reasonably, have broken the promises they have made to the family of cards and their community, violated compulsory policies, procedures and ignored directives and orders.

In March 2023, the United States and its staff knew that the card was paranoid, delusional, violent and lacked control of pulses. The army knew that he had access to firearms. The army promised to withdraw its arms but did not hold this promise, indicates the trial. Worse, through its acts and omissions, the army retained the information and actively misleaded local law enforcement, thus preventing other people from intervening and separating the map from its weapons.

Lawyers plan to provide more details on Wednesday at a press conference in Lewiston, not far from where the shots took place.

Lawyers began the government's prosecution process a little less than a year ago when they filed notices of complaint, claiming that the army did not act despite being aware of the drop in the mental health of the cards. The Spiral mental cards led to its hospitalization and left it paranoid, delusional and expressing homicidal ideas, according to the complaint. He even produced a successful list of those he wanted to attack, lawyers said.

Family members and reservist colleagues said that Card had exposed delusional and paranoid behavior for months before shots. He was hospitalized by the army during training in July 2023 in New York, where his unit formed the cadets of West Point, but those responsible for the army reserve recognized that nobody assured that Card took his medication or compared to his follow -up at home in Bowdoin, in Maine.

The most stardy warning came in a September text of a reservist colleague: I think he will break and make a mass shoot.

From the start, the army ignored its compulsory policies and procedures and its regulations when it comes to the card, indicates the trial. Despite the serious problems of the card presented at the level of the company or the battalion, they were not reported in the chain of command to senior military officials of knowledge, experience and resources to remedy it. Instead, part -time and part -time staff have poorly managed risks, resulting in disastrous consequences.

Army officials conducted their own investigation after the shots that Lieutenant-General Jody Daniels, then the head of the army reserve, said a series of unitary leadership failures. Three leaders of the army reserve were disciplined for breach of duty, according to the report. When the Governors' Commission published its final report last August, the army published a declaration saying that it was determined to examine the conclusions and to implement solid changes to prevent tragedies like this from recurring itself.

Lewiston's shots have led to new firearms in Maine, a state with a long tradition of hunting and possession of firearms. The laws have caused legal action on the part of defenders of firearms in the state and remain a controversial subject almost two years after the shots.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/03/us/maine-shooting-victims-government-lawsuit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos