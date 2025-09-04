Novak Djokovic crushes us and silent crowds to eliminate Taylor Fritz





Flushing Meadows. Ny the imitator of Novak Djokovic who played the first three laps of the US Open in his name left the field.

The real came back, to do what he did during the best of two decades: to destroy anyone who hinders his trip in the last weekend of another major.

With a victory of 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, the last-year finalist, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 on the finalist of the past few years, Djokovic sent a message to the young guns left in the draw, including the two players who monopolized the titles of the Grand Chelem which he once collected as stamps. He is alive, he kicked and he is not about to quietly go in his pursuit of a title of simple Grand Slam.

The wait in the last four times is Carlos Alcaraz, the 22 -year -old prodigy who deposited Djokovic as a king of Wimbledon in 2023. If he can survive in a way, there is a good luck, he will face Jannik Sinner, Alcarazs archnemesis at the top of tennis.

The difficult part begins now. But last week, Djokovic was walking in the Arthur Ashe stadium as he wanted to be elsewhere, miserable on his level of play and panting up for the air while he was trying to find his wind after six weeks without any competition.

Tuesday evening, he mainly looked like the tennis destroying machine of yesteryear against one of his favorite pigeons. He now has 11-0 against Fritz, twisting the world n ° 4 around the field and sometimes looking like Fritz on the world number 40. The ball stole its strings as a slingshot shot. He slipped and stretched and changed direction as he had springs in his place. He launched AS when he needed it and landed in the back on the back and outside the lines.

At the bottom of a set, Fritz had two chances of taking an advance at the start of the second. But each time, Djokovic gave back time, finally escaping in trouble with a forehand that pulled on the ground as on a wire, at the end of a high octane exchange of the base line.

As soon as he broke the touch, he looked at the crowd and signaled by hand to make sure that she was showing the appreciation. When the crowd returned a roar, he took an exaggerated arc. The party was on.

Novak Djokovic frustrated Taylor Fritz and his headband during the first two sets. (Images Clive Brunskill / Getty)

Fritz would have another chance two games later, but another great service and a winner of the head smothered him. Djokovic has long been tirelessly in the biggest games on the biggest stages, and through the first and a half set, Fritz won nine breaking points against Djokovics serve but has not converted any. Djokovic gained only five but converted two, obtaining the advantage in the second triggering a sloppy lawyer from Fritz whose rally's tolerance fell while his frustration increased, something that Djokovic saw countless times in his career while he tortures opponents by exceeding their limits. As if by remote control, they do it to themselves.

Fritz also ruminated at the decisions he has taken with slight openings 0-15, 0-30, 15-30 which do not register on the break in the breakdown.

I converted and played these really bad points, he said at his press conference.

When Fritz finally pierced while Djokovic tried to serve the second set, Fritz gave him the advantage right away, double bankruptcy twice and play his worst match of the night. When the American scored a short backhand on the first point to take place Djokovics, Djokovic launched three kisses on the crowd on the path of his chair, and that was essentially that. He lost a match only once after winning the first two sets, against Jurgen Meltzer 16 years ago.

Now, at 38, Djokovic landed in his fourth semi-final of the Grand Chelem of the year. He beat a player half of his age to open the tournament; Fritz has more than a decade younger than him. And even Alcaraz, the 22 -year -old Spanish dynamo with the buzzcut who played an untouchable tennis for five games in New York, has recent memories of the dream of Djokovic fever to wipe.

Alcaraz was in the ascendancy against Djokovic in the Australian open quarter-finals when Djokovic has torn his hamstrings. Instead of finishing Djokovic, Alcaraz thought too much about the situation while Djokovic simplified it, playing the tennis brand at first stroke of the first stage he adopted in recent years and beat Alcaraz when the match was to be taken.

Djokovic also beat him in an Olympic Epic final last July in Paris, breaking the spirits of Alcarazs for months, but to do so, he had to play a better tennis he has played at any time in the last two years, since he won this tournament in 2023. He also had to hit two of the best elders in his life. The final score? 7-6, 7-6.

Djokovic is now a year old, and often seems much older than that. A week ago, on Sunday, he looked lethargic and slow, and had a bad bulb on his foot. Last Friday, he refined his back and looked hampered. Sunday evening, he had his coach massaged on the shoulder and neck and inspecting other parts of the body, but his atmosphere for the ball was back and at the end, he was moving once again on the ground.

But during a brief period in the third set Tuesday, when the crowd shook him and was under his skin, helping Fritz to break his service and to delay the inevitable, he looked at everything here for a fight. At 5-4 in the fourth with Fritz Serving, Djokovic rushed and rushed on and towards the back to keep the locking American. He moved forward and then back before serving trying to take an advantage.

Djokovic was locked up, drawing two fast errors from a sudden Fritz. Fritz held stable for a basic battle, but wobbled the next one. Djokovic kissed the crucifix around his neck while he went for his towel, then hit the third speed accelerator on a forehand to assert two match points.

Fritz survived another point, on another long rally, then one more, while Djokovic sent a reverse. Djokovic was leaning between them while the end of the evening crowd came to life for the Californian, who failed to escape with a topspin lob which stole a few inches long when a crunchy reverse pass could have done it.

A point later, he was again on the cliff and slipped with a double fault. Djokovic was finished and dancing on the ground.

The next five days will take one of the big fights in his life, and perhaps even two of them, but a lot of changes in a week in Djokovics Tennis Life. Or maybe nothing really changes at all.

How Djokovic defeated Fritz

Fritz created 13 new break in Djokovics in his defeat in four sets, but the American pushed two to Djokovics four. Part of this was Fritz's mistakes in difficult times, but there was no doubt that Djokovic served with the greatest variety of the two.

Fritz has clearly had to be aggressive and go after the Djokovic service, and from the point of view of the points, he succeeded. The problem was that he did not win the right ones, and on the breaking points, he looked uncertain to finish the point for the murder when it was not on, then to be too conservative of a slower delivery.

Part of this uncertainty was due to the way Djokovic mixed his services. Whether it is the slowest and slower or the big one in the T, Fritz was never sure of what was going to happen. The service and volleyball part also kept Fritz to guess.

The American, on the other hand, is a much more coherent line and length server, which can affect stains but has less ability to mix its speeds. Djokovic was able to read Fritz on the big points and neutralize the rally. He pinched his only two break points in the second set, while Fritz launched the missing luck after chance.

Things changed in the third set when Fritz went a little less with his first service and massively raised his percentage of first service. It was an intelligent game given the abyss between its points of first and second service won in the first two sets (86% against 34%, including a shocking nine percent in the first set). In the third set, Fritz produced 70% of his first services, against 50 in the first two.

He then did not face a break in the third set, and after a delicate opening match, he had a drop of only three points in seven service games on the third and fourth sets. He usually held much more comfortably than his opponent, but Djokovic did what he has done so many times before, breaking at the very end to win the match.

In gatherings, Djokovic also brought more variety to procedures, which was not a surprise. He has a drop in his locker in a way that Fritz does not do (even if it costs him a few breaks), and could unbalance his opponent by changing the direction in mid-Mallye. Fritz was content to go backwards for the reverse with his opponent, but less willing to press the relaxation, and when he pulled it on each side, his rhythm change was much less pronounced than that of Djokovic.

It was only when the channels came out in the third set that Fritz began to climb over Djokovic, ending the set with 18 winners and reducing his number of uncompvious errors to seven, down 13 and 12 in the opening sets. But Djokovic was able to reset for the fourth set, and gradually started to find a greater depth on its base and to shoot Fritz's mistakes again. He did it on the first two points of the last match, then again to win his first two match points, then the third decisive.

Fritz has a plan plan that is better than almost everyone on tour. But to beat the best as Djokovic, he must improve his variety and be more reactive to changes in his opponents. Something he chose Carlos Alcaraz for after losing against Spanish in Wimbledon in July.

(Top Photo: Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6593763/2025/09/02/novak-djokovic-taylor-fritz-us-open-result-analysis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos