Trump welcomes Poland Nawrocki, offers more American troops to the European ally | Donald Trump News

President Donald Trump suggested that the United States could intensify the number of armed forces stationed in the nation of Eastern Europe.

Speaking with journalists along the president of InsidePolish Karol Nawrocki at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said that the United States could contribute more to Polish security, an apparent gap in its insistence than European nations take greater responsibility for their own security.

Well, putting it more if they wish, he said in the oval office. Were with Poland all along and help Poland to protect itself.

Nawrocki, a right -wing historian and Avid Trump Ally who was sworn in as a new president of Poland last month, Trump thanked for his commitment to continuous cooperation with his country.

These relationships for me, for Poland, for the posts, are very important, he said.

While European security issues were at the front and center at the Wednesday meeting Trump, also addressed several other subjects. Here are some key points to remember.

Frustration against Ukraine

Trump continues to express his frustration in the face of diplomatic efforts to end the Russian war in Ukraine who has so far produced few results.

The American president has suggested possible measures to exert greater pressure on Russia if no progress is made, saying that you will see that things happen if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not achieve measures to a peace agreement.

I have no message to President Putin. He knows where I stand, and hell makes a decision in one way or another, he said.

European allies have called for larger sanctions against Russia and pressed Trump for more details on American support for a Ukrainian security guarantee that kyiv considers the key to any agreement. The American and European allies, however, were vague on the commitments they would be willing to make.

Possible deployment in New Orleans

During the spouse, Trump also addressed problems closer to their home, which again increases the possibility of deploying the National Guard in more American cities and justifying the military attack on Tuesday on a Venezuelan boat.

The American president continues to extend the list of major cities where he threatened to deploy federal troops and agents, saying that he could send Federal forces to New Orleans, where local officials have rejected the idea, but the Republican Governor of States should be favorable.

These are frightening tactics and public security politicization, said the vice-president of the New Orleans Municipal Council, Helena Moreno, the favorite of the town hall of the cities.

A judge judged earlier this week that prevails over the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles in the middle of a series of demonstrations was illegal.

However, the decision seems to have had little effect on the insistence of Trumps on the fact that more operations will follow, because it accelerates confrontations with cities which are considered as bastions of the democratic opposition.

On Tuesday, he said that he would deploy forces in other major cities such as Chicago and Baltimore, despite the objections of state officials and local officials.

Trump defends the military strike on ship in the Caribbean

Trump said that a video of an American lethal military strike on a ship in the Caribbean, which alleges that the government was carrying drugs, would have a means of deterrence against drug traffickers.

There were massive amounts of drugs entering our country to kill many people, and everyone understands it perfectly, said Trump. He added, of course, they will not start again. And I think many other people will not redo it. When they look at this cassette, they will say, let's not allow this to do.

Analysts said that the strike, which had killed at least 11 people, is probably illegal and that the ship could have been prohibited by the police when entering American waters.

Being suspected of carrying drugs does not carry a death sentence, Adam Isacson, defense and security analyst at the Washington office on Latin America, said a reflection group based in the United States, in an article on social networks.

But the administration pushed a maximum interpretation of the use of the American military force against criminal organizations and drug trafficking, which suggests that more operations could arrive in the future.

The leaders of the countries of Latin America expressed the alarm to this possibility, claiming that the American raids against the criminal groups on their territory would constitute a serious violation of sovereignty.

The Trump administration said, with little evidence, that those of the ship were members of the Criminal Tren group from Aragua to Venezuela, that the United States has appointed a terrorist organization earlier this year.

In recent days, the administration has pushed questionable ties between the group and Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro while he massages the naval forces in South America.

