Trinidad and the Tobago chief praise a strike and says that we should violently kill all drug traffickers





Facebook tweet e-mail link

Port of Spain, Trinidad AP –

Trinidad and Tobagos Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar congratulated an American strike on a boat suspected of transporting drugs to the South of the Caribbean and said all traffickers should be killed violently.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that 11 people had been killed aboard the boat that had left Venezuela, which is located near Trinidad and Tobago.

With most of the country, I am happy that the deployment of the American navy succeeds in its mission, said Tuesday evening in a statement. The pain and suffering that cartels have inflicted on our nation is immense. I have no sympathy for traffickers; The American army should kill them violently.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said medication aboard the ship were likely to go to Trinidad or elsewhere in the Caribbean.

Persad-Bissessar said that the restriction of illegal firearms, drugs and human trafficking would reduce violence in the Caribbean region and the twin nation of Trinidad and Tobago, which has imposed two emergency states in recent months.

Our country was ravaged by bloody violence and dependence due to the greed of cartels, said Persad-Bissar. The slaughter of our people is powered by trackers of evil cartel.

Other Caribbean leaders were more reserved in their remarks.

The Barbados today, a local information site, quoted the Minister of Barbadian for Foreign Affairs, Kerrie Symmonds, saying that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs within the Caricom, a regional commercial block of 15 members, wrote in Rubio to ensure that future military operations within the Caribbean do not occur without notice or explanation.

What we are actually trying to do is work on diplomatic channels to ensure that there is no surprise and practices, so that you get a notification wherever it is possible for actions that will have a predictable regional impact, Symmonds has been cited.

He said that continuous dialogue would avoid misunderstandings and that we can maintain and strengthen our mutual confidence with each other.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro questioned the operation on Wednesday, saying that it was possible to carry out a maritime ban on drug expeditions without attacking the occupants of ships. He said that Colombia generally captures them, because those who transported drugs are not the big drug traffickers, but rather very poor young people in the region.

The bombing of the boat violates the universal principle of proportionality of strength and leads to murder, wrote the president on the left on X.

Trump said the ship targeted in international waters had been operated by Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang. The White House did not immediately explain how the soldiers determined that those aboard the ship were members of Tren of Aragua.

The strike occurred after the United States announced last month that it planned to strengthen its maritime force in water off Venezuela to combat drug threats from Latin America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/03/americas/trinidad-tobago-caribbean-us-venezuela-strike-intl-latam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos