



The Ministry of Justice announced today that a great federal jury in Dayton, Ohio, had made accusations against dozens of defendants, including nationals and Chinese companies, in narcotics and money laundering involving illegal cutting agents.

The protection of the Americans of Fentanyl is one of these most important missions of the departments and it begins with the dismantling of international pipelines which bring fatal drugs and a precursor on our coasts, said the prosecutor General Pamela Bondi. We will not rest until we prevent Chinese companies from sending poison to our citizens and from bringing all the people involved in this fatal trade to rapid and complete justice.

Our accusation act alleys that Chinese companies and affiliated foreign nationals have intentionally and openly marketed, delivered and exported to substances controlled by the United States and other compounds that they knew how to be used by domestic drug traffickers to increase the yield and the power of fentanyl distributed in this country, said the American prosecutor for the southern district of Ohio Dominick S. Gerace II. As explained in court documents, these mixtures of mortal drugs were then sold directly in our communities here in southern Ohio.

Today's announcement marks a first international operation for the FBI targeting the plague of fentanyl which killed tens of thousands of Americans and indicating companies and individuals in continental China who manufacture the chemical precursors feeding the destruction of our communities, said FBI Director Kash Patel. This operation has already grasped enough fentanyl powder to kill 70 million Americans and enough fentanyl pills to kill 270,000 others. And we have now charged Chinese precursor companies and explains the funding flows that facilitate this deadly trade.

According to charging documents, for at least 2022 so far, Eric Michael Payne, 39, from Tipp City, Ohio, has been a main supplier of illegal cutting agents to fentanyl traffickers operating in southern Ohio. Payne would have bought several kilograms of shipment from the cutting agents of several Chinese companies claiming to be online pharmacies and legitimate chemical companies.

It is believed that American defendants bought Chinese companies at least 10 kilograms of fentanyl cutting agents, which, in turn, could produce more than 150 kilograms of fentanyl mixture for sales at the street in the south of Ohio. Cutting agents included animal tranquilizers up to 200 times more powerful than morphine.

The companies would have used a series of Chinese foreign nationals located abroad to solicit, negotiate and guarantee payments for illegal cup agents for American customers. It is alleged that foreign nationals have generally ordered American customers to pay the cutting agents using the cryptocurrency transferred to cryptographic portfolios under the control of foreign nationals for a final deposit in financial institutions located abroad.

Paynes to another significant, Auriyon Tresan Rayford, 24, also from Tipp City, Ohio, and Cianderea Bryne Davis, 39, from Atlanta, would have helped Payne to transfer more than $ 60,000 to cryptocurrency to Chinese foreign nationals associated with Chinese companies since 2022. Rayf.

All the accused are responsible for conspiracy with the intention of distributing 400 grams or more fentanyl and conspiracy to whiten money internationally. Payne is also responsible for having with the intention of distributing 400 grams or more fentanyl mixture and evidence falsification. Rayford is accused of maintaining premises involving drugs.

Chinese companies and nationals are included:

Guangzhou Tengyue Chemical Company, Ltd.,

Guanghzou Wanjiang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.,

Hebei Hongjun New Material Technology Co., Ltd.,

Hebei Feilaimi Technology Co., Ltd.,

Lui Zhao,

FNUL LNU A / K / A ANNA SOFIA,

Shanhong Jiang,

Yan Yang,

Fengdi Zhang,

Dehui Xia,

Xing Wu Chen,

Qing Lin Wang,

Xiaojun Huang,

Meixiang Yao,

Zhanpeng Huang,

Yuqing Feng,

Dongjing Sun,

Chengqi no,

TIDOO WEI,

Zhisisong denies,

Jichao Zhu,

Zhengzhe Yin,

Changgen du,

Hongfei Wang,

Huatao Yao, and

Xuening Gao.

In addition to the accusations against this network, the American department of the Treasury today imposed sanctions on one of these Chinese companies, Guangzhou Tengyue, and two of its representatives, Zhanpeng Huang and Xiaojun Huang, targeting them to pursue the authorities of the Treasury Commanditis.

Deputy Criminal Chief Brent G. Tabacchi and US deputy lawyer Elizabeth McCormick represent the United States in this case.

An accusation act contains only allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless it is demonstrated in court.

