American team for WCH Tokyo 25 led by reigning champions | News | Tokyo 25





The American team was appointed for the world athletics championships Tokyo 25, and it presented the seven athletes who won individual titles in 2023.

The Sprinters Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, Hurdler Grant Holloway, the Ryan Crouser and Chase Jackson shooters, the Vaulter of Pole Katie Moon and the launcher Laulaga Tausaga will use all their entries of Wild Card as defending champions.

The jokers were also won by the champions of the Diamond League Jacory Patterson in the 400m, Cordell Tinch at 110m Hurdles and Brittany Brown in 200m. Jokers' entries mean that the United States will be able to send up to four athletes in these disciplines.

The other off-competition names include the Olympic Chae Hocker champions, which doubles at the 1500m and 5000m, Rai Benjamin in the 400m Haidles, Masai Russell at the 100m hedges, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who opts for the 400m flat in Tokyo and Long Jumper Tara Davishall.

As is the case for any team announcement, athletes appointed to individual disciplines are eligible for selection in relay disciplines.

American team for Tokyo

Women100m: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sha'Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, Kayla White200m: Anavia Battle, Brittany Brown, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, McKenzie Long400m: Aaliyah Butler, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Whittaker800m: Maggi Congdon, Sage, Isabella Whittaker800m: Maggi Congdon, Sage, Isabella Whittaker800m: Maggi Congdon, Sage Hustadl Roisin Willis1500m: Nikki Hiltz, sincere Johnson, Emily Mackay5000m: Josette Andrews, Shelby Houlihan10,000m: Elise Corny, Emily Infeld, Taylor Roe100m Hostles: Alaysha Johnson, Masai Russell, Grace Stark400m Hurdles: Anna Cockrel Muhammad3000m Seprendchase: Lexy Halladay-Lowry, Kaylee Mitchell, Angelina Napoleonhigh Jump: Sanaa Barnes, Vashti Cunningham, Emma Gatespole Vault: Amanda Moll, Hana Moll, Katie Moon, Sandi Morrislong Jump: Claire Bryant, Quanesha Burk Dwol, Jasmine Mooreshot Put: Maggie Ewen, Chase Jackson, Jessica Ramsey, Jaida Rossdiscus: Gabi Jacobs, Laulauga Tausagahammer: Brooke Andersen, Janee 'Kassanavoid, Madison Wilter Kemp, Jessica McClain, Susanna Sullivan20km Walk: Lauren Harris35km Race Promade: Katie Burnett, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffeyheptathlon: Holmes, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Britton Wilson

Men100m: Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, Noah Lyles, T'mars McCallum200m: Kenny Bednarek, Robert Gregory, Courtney Lindsey, Noah Lyles400m: Chris Bailey, Khaleb Mcrae, Vernon Norwood, Jacory Patterson: Donavan Bryce Lutkenhaus1500m: Cole Hocker, Jonah Koech, Ethan Stand5000m: Grant Fisher, Cole Hocker, Nico Young10,000m: Graham Blanks, Grant Fisher, Nico Young110m Haim: Grant Holloway, Dylan Beard, Ja'kobe Tharp, Cordell Tinch400m Hurdles: Cordell Tinch400m Robinson3000m Steeplechase: Daniel Michalski, Kenneth Rooks, Isaac Updikehigh Jump: Juvaughn Harrison, Shelby McEwen, Tyus Wilsonpole Vault: Sam Kendricks, Matt Ludwig, Austin Millerlong Jump: Jeremiah Davis, Will Williamstriple Jump: Will Clery, Salif Put: Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser, Payton Otterdahl, Adrian Piperidiscus: Marcus Gustaveson, Reggie Jagers, Sam Mattishammer: Daniel Haugh, Trey Knight, Rudy Winklerjavelin: Marc Anthony Minchelo, Curtis Thompsonmaron: CJ Albertson, Reed Fischer, Claytont Youngdecathlon: Heath Baldwin, Kyle Garland, Harrison Williams4x100m: Ronnie Baker, Trayvon Bromell, Christian Coleman, Maurice Gleaton4x400m: Bryce Deadmon, Jenoah McKiver

Mixed4x400m: Rosey Effiong, Quanera Hayes, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Justin Robinson, Demarius Smith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://worldathletics.org/en/competitions/world-athletics-championships/tokyo25/news/news/usa-team-tokyo-25-lyles-richardson-crouser The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos