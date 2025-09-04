



Coaching of zoom, “fake” documentation is a story about an attempt at a family to arrive in England.

SKY News follows the whole family's journey with a student with a student in India. Get from “Agent” using false documents, I have spent two years waiting for the decision to leave for vacation.

Sami said, “110% fake.” “The agent puts the money in the account. It's a fake. It's nothing. But he creates a document as if there is money.”

SAMI, not his real name, uses a fake bank statement to explain whether he came to England with his wife and two young children with students and dependents obtained by Indian agents or criminal organizations.

It is a rare insight into the claim of abuse of British immigration system.

You must be in the audience for immigration discussion.

Image: SAMI says that when the agent questions, he coaches how to talk to the British immigration.

How they came here

Sami said it should show that the family can financially support in the UK.

He created a fake bank document to show nearly 25,000 loans to cover the cost of living in the UK, with an agent's family with a lump sum in one bank account. None of these is true.

He paid a master's program for his wife, who saved almost all lives (more than 20,000) to the agent in an Indian agent.

“I sell my house and sell my second motorcycle -Yamaha -third I sell my wife's gold -earrings, chains, and some rings,” SAMI says.

They arrived in early 2023, but when his wife couldn't go to college, he sent a letter that the home office was canceled, and he would have to leave England by October of that year.

Image: SAMI says that it helped to create this document that the agent shows more than 10,000 families.

Since then, they have been in the cycle of rejection and have been applied again for vacation, and their incidents are still unresolved.

Sami, a poor man from India, always says that it is his dream to live in England. So he began to study how to get here.

“British is a country of my dream. So I chose England. Cricket -Ashes like Britain and Australia. My favorite cricket athletes and bowling athletes, Andrew Flynintop. Green Lee, many people can move in London. In London, this is a good place.”

Image: SAMI admits that his wife did not go to college in England.

Training session

When agents found to arrange through the UK, Sami said that his wife was coached by zooming in India before the potential difficult questions of Hydro's British immigration officials.

In the video, Sami's wife repeats her line repeatedly.

“Why British?” Ask a woman training. Sami's wife said, “Britain is a multicultural state.

In another coaching session -this time in the agent office and SAMI, she rehearses as follows: “My hobby is gardening, reading, newspaper, cooking, baking, etc.”

Agent or criminal organizations also provided a written tip titled “Do not panic at the time of immigration.” It contains a handwriting note that suggests what to say about college courses.

However, SAMI, who came to England and was given a visa, admits that his wife never intended to study.

Since the first meeting, Sami has always clung to two young children (with two children who need medical treatment, the home office will not send back to India.

“If your child is with you, there is a condition that they will not detain or deport you. Perhaps they can give you a chance,” he says.

“My application is still at the head office. The government will decide.”

Image: When we first met SAMI and his family, they lived at home with at least nine others.

Sami is happy to come to England.

He is not sure of the exact number or legal status of the person who lives at home, but he is convinced of the signal of “upstairs -bachelor.”

The wife of Sami is basically cooking in the cupboard.

“This is a small single room,” he said. “I sleep on the floor, my daughter, and my son are sleeping in bed.”

Image: SAMI's wife cooked dinner in a one -bedroom cupboard where the family lived.

I rely on food banks

Subsequently, social welfare services were involved in their incidents and declared poor people and provided new accommodations because of immigrant status.

Sami uses a food bank run by ASMA Haq of Marks Gate Relief Project.

She says. “As long as they worry, they did not do what they did wrong, but the reality only beats them when they remain reckless.

“They do not have accommodations, they don't know where to go, and the agent does not stop contacting them. Then they come to the same food bank as ourselves.”

Image: ASMA Haq runs Marks Gate Relief Project

'You must have a tight leather strap'

But ASMA believes that she is not an isolated event. She believes that one out of 10 people who use the Food Bank have illegally came to the country or had an excessive legal visa.

“I think the policy of the home office is very comfortable and I think the leather straps should be strengthened. It's just a visa given to the left, right and center,” she says.

“And the follow -up measures for those who entered the country from the visa were poor, because they sometimes dealt with customers -as long as they were related to some customers, they arrived legally, legally.

“But the documents they provided to the home office are actually fake documents, the fake document they return home.”

The home office spokesman said: “We are not in a position to mention the claim because we have not been provided with identification information about this case.

“But strict systems are designed to identify and prevent fraudulent student visas, and we will take strong measures against companies and agents who want international students to abuse, exploitation or fraud.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/fake-documents-debt-and-student-visas-inside-the-uks-immigration-system-13423639 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

