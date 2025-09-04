



Donald Trump asked the United States Supreme Court to cancel a lower justice decision that most of his radical commercial rates were illegal.

The American president filed a petition late Wednesday on Wednesday to request an examination of the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal of the past few weeks at Washington DC, which focused on its border taxes of the Liberation Day introduced on April 2 which imposed samples between 10% and 50% on most American imports and sent shock by world trade and markets.

Last Friday, the court concluded in a 7-4 decision that Trump had exceeded his presidential powers when he invoked a 1977 law designed to face the national emergencies to justify his reciprocal rates.

The decision has been the biggest blow to date on tariff policies, but the samples have been left in place until October 14, giving the administration time to ask the Supreme Court to review the decision.

Trump has now called upon and the Supreme Court should examine the case, although the judges must always agree to do so. The administration asked that this decision be made before September 10.

The call provides for an accelerated calendar with arguments heard by November 10, according to files seen by Bloomberg. The judges could then reign by the end of the year.

The decision that the prices were illegal confirmed a previous decision by the American Court of International Trade.

Last Friday, the Federal Court of Appeal declared that US law grants important authority to the president to undertake a certain number of actions in response to a declared national emergency, but none of these actions explicitly include the power to impose prices, duties or similar, nor the tax of taxation.

He said many steep prices were unlimited in the scope, quantity and duration and affirm a large authority which exceeds the express limits of the law on which his administration was based.

The president quickly retaliated. If he is allowed to stand, this decision would literally destroy the United States of America, he wrote on his social platform Truth.

On Tuesday, he called for an accelerated decision of the Supreme Court. Addressing journalists in the White House, Trump said that the United States could end up being a third world country without prices.

A defeat for Trumps Levies would have at least half the rate rate of 16.3% means of the current United States and could force the United States to reimburse tens of billions of dollars, according to Chris Kennedy, analyst at Bloomberg Economics. This could also derail the preliminary trade agreements that the president has concluded with certain countries, including the United Kingdom and the EU.

The prices must generally be approved by the congress, but Trump says that he has the right to impose prices on trading partners under the international law on economic powers, which, in certain circumstances, grants the President the power to regulate or prohibit international transactions during a national emergency.

Earlier this week, the American clothing brand Levis said that the increase in anti-Americanism due to Trump prices and government policies could remove British buyers from Son Denim. Other brands, such as Tesla, have also suffered in Europe and Canada, while protests against American products have led to a collapse in sales of Jack Daniels.

