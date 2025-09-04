



Washington More Than 300,000 Kilograms of Chemicals used to produce methamphetamine and intended for Clarmetine Labs Controlled by the Sinaloa Drug Cartel in Mexico Wre Sixed this Week by Agents with the US Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) At the Port of Houston, Announced US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Ferris Pirro and Acting Director Todd Lyons of Us Immigration and Customs Application.

This is the largest seizure of pioneering chemicals used to make methamphetamine in American history, said American lawyer Pirro. China sent more than 700,000 pounds on the high seas to the Sinaloa cartel before my office grabbed them. Because President Trump and Secretary Rubio declared the Sinaloa cartel a foreign terrorist organization, we can now strike faster and strike stronger.

These numerous barrels of precursor chemicals are directly linked to one of the most dangerous and deadly terrorist networks, the Sinaloa cartel. It is one of the most violent and brutal terrorist organizations in the world. They are responsible for countless deaths, devastation and destruction of communities in the United States and abroad, said the director of operations on the Jud-Murdock customs and border protection, Houston. This represents one of the largest prohibitions of this type in history and highlights the essential role of collaboration and the sharing of information in the fight against threats posed by the organization of drug trafficking and terrorist groups.

The chemicals, which were born and were sent from China, could have been used to produce nearly 190,000 kilos of methamphetamine worth around 569 million dollars if they had reached their planned destination. Instead, the agents have entered six benzylic alcohol shipping containers, a solvent used in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, weighing 164,880 kilos and six shipping containers from N-Methyl Formamide, another liquid organic solvent, weighing 151,560 kilos.

To put into perspective the impact of this crisis, during the year 2024, customs and the protection of American borders (CPB) seized a total of 78,925 kilos of methamphetamine along the whole southwest border. In order to transport the chemicals from the port to a secure HSI storage installation, it took twenty-four 18-wheeled trucks to transport the volume of precursor chemicals.

In 2023, more than 34,800 Americans died of psychostimulant overdoses, mainly methamphetamine.

The US lawyer's office in the Columbia district obtained the seizure mandate which provided the legal authority to seize the chemicals. Since the administration has appointed the Sinaloa cartel as a foreign terrorist organization on January 20, 2025, the designation provided federal prosecutors in the district the power to execute the crisis of the supply of decline of terrorism.

The announcement of Todays participated in a special agent in charge of Chad Plantz of Homeland Security Investigations, Houston; Director of operations on the Jud -Murdock of Customs and Border Protection, Houston fields; Special acting agent in charge William Kimbell of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Houston; and FBI special agent in charge Douglas Williams from the Houston Field Office.

The case is continued by the American lawyer's office of the Columbia district in the context of its cartel elimination effort, a collaboration between the offices of the national threat financing unit (TFU) and the section of violent crime and drug trafficking (VCNT).

The effort is also part of the General Counsel Directive of February 5, 2025, calling for the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations by exploiting the resources of the Ministry of Justice and empowering federal prosecutors across the country to work urgently with the Ministry of Homeland Security and other parts of the Government for the elimination of these threats for us.

