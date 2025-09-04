The United States will bomb more ships suspected of drug trafficking, says Rubio | Donald Trump News





The Secretary of State of the United States, Marco Rubio, said that military attacks on the so-called drug traffickers will reproduce, criticizing concerns about the legality of these attacks and the sovereignty of the Latin American countries.

Speaking at a press conference in Mexico City on Wednesday, Rubio promised continuous security coordination with countries like Mexico, but suggested that the United States would not hesitate to take extreme measures.

His remarks, in part, were an answer to President Donald Trumps announces that USHAD exploded a ship in the Caribbean Sea earlier.

Trump and Rubio identified the small boat as a drug counterpart from Venezuela, although no detail has been provided. The 11 people on board would be died.

Rubio framed the air strike as part of a changing strategy in the current war against drugs.

The United States has long been, many years have established information that has allowed us to ban and stop drug boats. And we did it. And it doesn't work. The ban does not work, said Rubio.

What will stop them is when you explode them, when you get rid of them.

Rubio then explained that the attack was personally authorized by Trump. He had been in the South Caribbean Sea at the time of the attack, and Rubio said he was heading for the United States.

Instead of deserving it, on the orders of the presidents, we exploded it. And that will happen again, said Rubio. Maybe it's going on right now. I don't know.

Rubios' visit to Mexico City comes while the Trump administration seeks close cooperation with Mexico, but its aggressive foreign policy has aroused concerns abroad.

Latin American nations have struggled to balance the need for labor relations with the United States and prevail over increasingly cheeky threats.

Experts say that attacks like boats on Tuesday are probably illegal under international law, which limits military actions on ships sailing in international waters.

However, Rubio defended the action if necessary to protect the well-being of the United States.

If you are on a boat full of cocaine or fentanyl, no matter, you are heading to the United States, you are an immediate threat to the United States, said Rubio.

American military strikes against armed groups around the world have often depends on the idea that such groups, often linked to armed or combat groups which represent an immediate risk for American national security. This argument was not used before as a pretext for military strikes on drug trafficking, considered a criminal problem.

But prevailing on the second inauguration marked a change in this approach.

Since his entry into office in January, Trump has put pressure on the premise that the gangs of Latin America and other criminal groups have been invasion on American soil.

He has also appointed many groups such as foreign terrorist organizations.

In August, information emerged that Trump had signed an order allowing military strikes against cartels and other drugs to combat fears that the United States produces military strikes in Latin America despite concerns about sovereignty.

Such concerns have been particularly important in Mexico, the immediate neighbor in the South of the South.

For Mark Rubios, Mexico and the United States have published a joint declaration emphasizing respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum has also repeatedly sought the concerns that the Trump administration could take unilateral measures on Mexican soil. Trump, on the other hand, has not excluded such a possibility.

Al Jazeera's correspondent, John Holman, explained that Rubios visit aimed to smooth the feathers and lower tensions in Mexico.

There have been a lot of praise. But the elephant in the room here is really that President Trump has repeatedly said that, if Mexico wants it, the United States is very happy to send his soldiers to the country to fight the drug cartels, Holman said.

This was really not addressed in this meeting outside the Mexican Foreign Minister by saying several times that, yes, was going to work with the United States in a very diplomatic way, saying that everyone in his own jurisdiction.

Nevertheless, Rubio and other US officials have stressed that the United States would continue to collaborate on the security and application of drugs with Mexico, that the United States has pushed to take a more aggressive position.

We have obtained assets in the air, assets in water, assets on ships, because it is a serious fatal mission for us, and that will not stop with this strike, said Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, in the Fox and Friends television show.

Not all countries in the region are worried because the United States adopts an increasingly militarized approach to criminal groups.

With most of the country, I am happy that the deployment of the American navy succeeds in its mission, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobagos, Kamla Persad-Bissar said on Tuesday.

The pain and suffering that cartels have inflicted on our nation is immense. I have no sympathy for traffickers; The American army should kill them violently.

