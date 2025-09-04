While the US stock market exchange recordings, some investors fear its price too expensive | News on the financial markets





The US stock market has so long experienced a stellar race that many investors fear that it is too expensive.

Since the beginning of 2023, the reference S&P 500 has increased by more than 60%, reaching heights of all time despite the opposite winds by US President Donald has prevailed over the tariffs to the concerns that artificial intelligence (IA) can be over-type.

For investors, explosive growth has cost a cost: according to certain measures, American actions are more expensive than ever.

An investor buying in the S&P 500 last week had to overflow more than $ 3.25 for each $ 1 income generated by its 500 constituent companies, according to Gurufocus, the highest price / sale ratio ever recorded.

While American actions seem cheaper compared to the forecasts of the company's profits, the reference index is still negotiated more than 22 times the profits, well above the historical average.

In a Bank of America survey last month, nine out of 10 fund managers reported that they considered American actions as they are overvalued.

The markets The evaluation of the Heaven-Haut led certain analysts to make comparisons with the Dotcom bubble of the late 1990s.

Fueled by excitement about the rise of the Internet, sharing on the Nasdaq, technological heavy, climbed approximately 80% before giving up almost all their earnings between 2000 and 2022.

No one knows what a stock is really worth because its value is based on future profits, said James Angel, a financial market expert from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business.

Only God knows what the future has in store for us. Due to this uncertainty, shares have always been and will always be very volatile. A small change in the estimate of future performance market consensus can lead to a significant and sudden change in value.

Even if investors are increasingly expressing scruples about the price of American stocks, they do not stay away.

The S&P 500 has set five peaks of all time in August only and has increased by around 10% so far this year, putting it on the right track to comfortably beat its average annual performance in 2025.

American actions are more expensive than ever before [File: Angela Weiss/AFP]

Analysts have offered a range of explanations for the unexpected ascent on the markets, including the remarkable profitability of the Magnifiment Seven Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Meta, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Alphabet and the still unexploited potential of AI.

The profits from American companies have surprisingly kept well and continue to grow, said Aswath Damodaran, a finance professor at the Stern School of Business at New York University.

The AI ​​may have increased the value of a few large companies and technological companies that build the architecture of the AI, but that cannot explain the overall increase in the rest of the market, added Damodaran.

Although the markets do not care about the seven magnificent have been a source of concern for certain investors, they compensate about a third of the S&P 500, such a concentration is not unprecedented.

Robert E Wright, lecturer in the economy department of Central Michigan University, said that the dynamics of a few companies dominating the market is as far as the end of the 18th century.

Banks were the most important technology of the time, followed by real estate insurers, said Wright.

Later, the textile mills and the other manufacturers, then the railways and, ultimately, the cars. We cannot become too precise because of the differences in the way in which capitalization has been measured, but the model seems the same: innovations lead to success, which leads to investment and more success until commodification. Then, innovation in a different field occurs and the cycle starts again.

Herd behavior

More prosaic explanations have also been proposed for the stellar performance of the markets, such as the gap of the common funds actively managed to passive index funds in recent decades.

The growing popularity of the funds following these & P500 and other major market measures mean that more people buy actions regardless of the economic conditions in the past.

But a more important factor than any economic measure could be human psychology.

Stephen Thomas, professor at Bayes Business School in the United Kingdom, said that the behavior of the herd provides a better explanation for stock market movements than the performance of companies or the state of the economy.

The only investment strategy proven with international assets, cross-active assets and historical assets is momentum, that is to say what increases up until it does, said Thomas.

Fund managers cannot afford to leave their competitors, added Thomas.

And these use the momentum explicitly or silently. They therefore behave rationally in terms of business behavior, and in fact, in terms of knowledge of investment strategies.

The behavior of the herd is one of the reasons behind stock market movements, say the experts

Steep falls

There is no way to predict a stock market crash with precision.

But steep falls are a regular characteristic of the market.

Since the end of the Second World War, the market has dropped by 20% or more compared to its peak 15 times.

While the market has rebounded in its peak in a few years in most of these cases, the worst accidents have maintained investors in the red much longer.

Investors struck by the double blow of the Dot-Com bust and the 2008-2009 global financial crisis have not completely recovered their losses for almost 13 years.

But if there is one thing on which financial experts are practically unanimous, it is that trying to timed the market is an idiotic race.

One of the reasons why waiting for a trend is so dangerous is that some of the best days on the market follow shortly after the worst days, Angel said.

The best year in American stock market history took place in 1933, at the depth of the great depression. The market had dropped so much, that when it became clear that a recovery was underway, the market rallied quickly.

Burton Malkiel, professor of economics at Princeton University, said investors who feel at the limit of their tolerance at risk would better move the balance of their portfolios to low -risk assets, such as bonds and keep more money than trying to time the market.

You will invariably and long-term be mistaken, the United States will eventually straighten things up, he said.

