The British court freezes the collapsed prax Lindsey Oil Refinery owners 150m assets. oil





The court frozen 1,150m assets to the owners of the collapsed Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery.

The administrator, who has been rubbed by the five companies of Prax Empire, sues Winston SOOSAIPILLAI, which is better known as his intermediate name Sanjeev Kumar, who violated his duty as a director after the energy group failure.

According to a newly published court on Wednesday, in July, the High Court judge asked the company to prohibit freezing of SOOSAIPILLAI.

This command prevents them from removing him from the UK and Wales or selling assets up to 150m. If he does not comply, he can be imprisoned, fined, or seizes his assets.

A separate claim form, which details the company's case of SOOSAIPILLAII, is looking for damages in relation to the securitiesization facility where each claimant is a party.

According to a report submitted to the company's house last month, the irregularities related to 783m of security facilities were the core of the group failure.

The Company is damaged by inducing damages, violations of contracts, or causing damage by illegal means and/or deception. It is stated that the size of the damages is not yet evaluated.

As the union union protested outside the parliament, the court document protested outside the Congress, claiming that Lindsey's failure and the closure of Scotland's Granmus refinery in Lincoln Shire criticized the destruction of industrial objects and the government's criticism.

Lindsay oil refinery workers are at the meeting outside the parliament on Wednesday. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/Pa

Lindsey will be permanently closed after the buyer appears in the business during the administrative process. On Wednesday, the Secretary -General of Sharon Graham urged the government to save Lindsey, and the Labor Party said he had the right to save these jobs.

The Prax Lindsey, in the Humber Dynasty in northern England, was one of the five refiners in the UK when he plunged to the administration at the end of June.

The failure of the project caused the government ministers to investigate the SOOSAPILLALAI, but it is understood that officials are having difficulty in contact with him.

A source close to the company said that Soosaipillai and his wife Arani, who had previously co -owned the business to the Guardian, left England for a few days after the factory went bankrupt.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks has previously urged SOOSAIPILLAI to pay hundreds of workers who are already overlapped or losing their jobs.

SOOSAIPILLAIS suggests that the company has received about 11.5m of wages and dividends since the purchase of refiners from the French oil company in 2021, according to Guardian analysis.

The High Court, however, is now a significant strict strict on how SOOSAIPILLAI can spend his money.

According to the freezing order issued in July, Soosaipillai ordered the company to provide a lawyer with information about more than 50,000 assets.

This order allows him to spend 2,500 a week for reasonable amounts of life expenses and legal advice.

According to this order, SOOSAIPILLAI agreed to provide another form of security that the company agreed, instead of paying 150 meters to the court or submitting it to an order.

Headquartered in Surrey, Soosaipillais started as a single gasoline and built an oil and gas empire for 25 years with annual income. At the time of the collapse of the group, Lindsey, a oil refinery in charge of 10%of the North Sea oil field, hundreds of gasoline stations and British fuel production.

However, the insiders have since described the home of the cards accumulated in the increasingly unstable basis due to the thirst for the growth of the owner.

At the time of death, Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery left 203 people in the bank. When the product trading group Glencore supplied crude oil, a separate court document obtained from the TIMES SHOW was raised for $ 53.6 million.

SOOSAIPILLAII is not only four other groups of Prax Treasuryd, Prax Petroleum, Harvest Energy and Harvest Energy Aviation, as well as 4 other groups of Prax Treasuryd, and Prax Group. It is accused by four other companies in the Prax Group.

The document submitted by Teneo, a manager of five companies last month, was released for several months before the details of the complexity and instability of the Praxs financial status were separated.

According to this submission, more than 1.5 billion loans between companies managed by Teneo are not resolved.

