Why prevail over the dismissal of the head of the American jobs has worried economists | US unemployment and employment data





As he has been doing for over a hundred years, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish its latest monthly job report on Friday.

But the monthly routine update on the health of the American job market was overshadowed by Donald Trumps in dismissal of the Agencys commissioner, Erika Mcentarfer, a few hours after the publication of JULYS statistics.

BLSS data is analyzed by Wall Street, federal reserve managers and business owners in the United States. It is also widely looked at and admired abroad as a barometer of the American economy.

Liberal and conservative economists criticized the trumps appointed BLS replacement and have raised concerns about what will happen to the agency after the dramatic reshuffle. Here's what we know about what happens to the office.

What is the Bureau of Labor Statistics doing?

The office reports key economic statistics through surveys for employers and prices. Each month, it publishes data on the labor market, including the current unemployment rate, and the consumer price index (IPC), which measures the cost of a basket of goods and services. These data are an important monthly snapshot in the American economy and how it changes over time.

Why did Trump launched the offices commissioner?

Last month, the office announced that the United States had added only 73,000 jobs in July much lower than expected and had made major revisions of statistics previously published on the job market in May and June. The number of jobs added to the economy during these two months has been considerably reduced by more than 250,000.

Trump, who spent months boasting of the force of the economy in the midst of fears of the impact of his commercial wars, was furious. Today's employment numbers have been rigged to make Republicans, and I went wrong, he said on social networks.

A few hours after the release of the figures, Trump announced that he had dismissed Mcentarfer and that she would be replaced by someone much more competent and qualified.

Has the Trump's dismissal of the offices Commissioner changed his operations?

Economists say that winning the dismissal has not yet changed the office. The White House has made other BLS job cuts, as it did throughout the federal workforce. Since Trump took office, the office has seen a freeze of hires and lost 15% of its workforce.

While the office said that he reduced his data collection for the IPC, he did not say that he was making significant changes to his investigation of employers.

Economists say that, for the moment, the operations of the offices have largely remained the same. William Watrowski, a long -standing leader of the office, is currently his interim commissioner. But there are still many questions about the future of the office, especially after Trump announced his appointment to the replacement of Mcentarfers.

Who Trump wants to name the new offices commissioner?

Trump appointed EJ Antoni, chief economist of the Conservative Heritage Foundation, as an offices.

Antoni contributed to the 2025 project The Heritage Foundations Rightwing Blueprint for having reshaped the US government and was a vocal critic of the office last year, saying that it manipulated figures to make them more favorable to Joe Biden and Democrats. Last November, Antoni said on Twitter that the Elon Musk government ministry was to take a chainsaw in the office.

Month after month, government bean meters under the former president Biden published too optimistic estimates for everything, from employment growth to the size of the economy, only for these figures regularly and discreetly later, Antoni wrote in May.

When his appointment was announced, Trump said that Antoni will make sure that the figures released are honest and exact.

Antoni has not yet been confirmed by the Congress and a confirmation date has not been set.

Why did the office revised its employment figures for May and June?

Revisions are standard for the declaration of labor market offices, which is based on employers' surveys across the country.

Large revisions often occur when employers take more time to finish offices or revise their own figures due to changing circumstances. Economists have stressed that uncertainty can cause greater revisions. The pandemic, for example, saw flow figures in flow while employers managed various arrest laws and the spread of the virus.

The impact of Trump's prices on data collection could be a major factor in the revisions observed earlier this year. Companies have reported roller coaster levels of uncertainty about pricing policy, with the feeling of small American businesses that plunge in the spring before going back in summer.

We have gone through periods when there have been more important revisions before, said Michael Madowitz, principal economist of the Roosevelt Institute who sat on the advisory committee of data users of offices before being dissolved by the Trump administration. It is as standard, and the idea that this is what really sparked this great political kerfuffle is a really unprecedented political situation.

Has the office already crossed political fighting?

This is not the first time that the office has been accused of manipulating numbers for politics. In the mid -1990s, Alan Greenspan, president of the federal reserve at the time, criticized the way the office calculated the IPC. Greenspan argued that the office overestimated the IPC, which made inflation higher than it really was.

Thomas Stapleford, historian of the University of Notre Dame and author of The Cost of Living in America: A Political History of Economic Statistics, stressed that the criticisms of Greenspans led to a series of audiences in which the methodology of the offices were in question and debate. There have been Congress hearings and a committee of economists was trained to investigate the methodology.

There is all this detailed look to dig into the methodology by these external experts and also testimonies of [the bureau]Said Stapleford. In my mind, if you have questions about the methodology, it's the way to approach it.

But Trump pushed the office into unexplored waters. Stapleford noted that Mcentarfers' dismissal was the first time that the president has dismissed a commissioner of the office.

What the administration does, in the eyes of criticism, is to push the figures in a particular direction. Not for reasons that this can publicly justify in terms of methodology, but simply because it would like a different result, said Stapleford. It is a very great deviation from the way the office has worked in the past.

What does it mean for the future of the office?

The commissioner is not involved in most daily operations in the office. A new leader could have an important influence on how the office collects and reports long -term data, but there are protections in place, and any significant change would be subject to a public examination.

The commissioner is not directly involved in the calculation of the data. Most BLS staff are long -term officials. They have been there for a long time, they have various protections around them, said Stapleford. If the new commissioner was starting to force the main methodological changes, I think that would increase many red flags if these changes were controversial.

But even if major changes are not immediately made, the fact that Trump has questioned offices data may risk confusing Americans to find out if the data can be reliable.

It takes much more time to strengthen credibility than to lose. I do not think that the experts involved at this stage are at all worried about the credibility of the BLSS work, but I know much less about what filters the average person at the moment, said Madowitz.

For example, Madowitz stressed how science around the climate crisis was clear.

But having a unique public position and other side about what science said has left the public really confused, said Madowitz. It would be really bad if this is how we decided to understand the economy.

What do this month job figures expect?

Ironically, it seems that the August job report could be a rehearsal of Julys.

New data on the job market published by the PAY company ADP Thursday showed slow growth in August for the private payroll, a sign that the employment report on Friday could show a certain stagnation. Economists predict 75,000 new openings in August, equally with the 73,000 openings in July.

