Jannik Sinner at another level, says Lorenzo Musetti | ATP tour





ATP Tour Sinner at another level in the United States Open QF, says Musetti

The number 10 of the Italian world rents his compatriot after the New York shock

September 04, 2025

Al Bello / Getty images

Jannik Sinner beat Lorenzo Musetti in two sets Thursday evening in New York. By ATP staff

Even a player of the best 10 in the ATP PIF ranking sometimes still has to say, too good.

This was the case for Lorenzo Musetti Thursday evening at the US Open after the world n ° 10 fell in the quarter -final against Jannik Sinner. After abandoning the first five games of the match, Musetti could not recover enough momentum to interrupt the charge of the world's number 1 and the defending champion Sinner, who has still dropped only one set on his five games so far in New York.

I feel like the first set that I was a little too in a hurry, reflected Musetti in his post-match press conference. I think it was not easy for me to find the right feelings with the ball at first, because I have never played during the night session so far. So I think it was a little different from what I played in the games spent during the day.

But, of course, I felt that Jannik was on another level, I would say, on several occasions. The second set is the whole where I served better and where I was more likely. I had a break point that I did not take it. I think that with an opponent like him, you have to take the few risks he gives you, and I could not do it.

You may also like: the sinner “removes friendship”, the climbs on the Open SF

With its 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory against Musetti inside the Arthur Ashe stadium, the sinner improved at 3-0 in the series Lexus ATP Head2head. For Musetti, who is good friends with his Italian compatriot out of the field, the match represented a chance for him to experience the current level of sinners: before Wednesday evening in New York, the couple had not played since the quarter-finals Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.

Of course, many things have changed compared to our last meeting, said Musetti. We both grew up that I have never played, honestly, someone who put me on this kind of rush in the rally, and I did not have much chance on the rally, and he always directed the rally. So it was a bit of bad feeling, of course, when I played against him.

I was quite impressed by Jannik's performance today. I think he served very well and he pushed me to my limit. Of course, he is better than me, and he showed. But I am happy to have played against him to understand even the things I have to improve. So I hope that I will soon be able to take a test.

Despite a defeat in the quarter -final, Musetti has considerably increased his qualification hopes of the Nitto ATP final with his race in New York. The 23 -year -old increased a place in the eighth in the live race at Pif ATP in Turin while he continued a first appearance during the prestigious final of the season.

