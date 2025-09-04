What does Trump want in the Caribbean when the United States deploys warships?





Gerardo Lissardy and Caitlin Wilsonbbc World and BBC News

Getty images

The United States has moved additional warships in the Caribbean

First, the United States has deployed several warships in the Caribbean. Then Donald Trump announced a fatal strike on a boat which, according to him, was carrying drugs.

What Washington then planned is not entirely clear, but some analysts tell the BBC that the risk of climbing in the region increases day by day.

Since the return of the American president according to January, the Trump administration has regularly intensified its anti-transformation efforts in Latin America. As part of this, the United States has apparently focused on Venezuela – an effort that has led to the mobilization of the military forces of the two countries in recent weeks.

After the bombing by Tuesday of a small ship in the Caribbean who would occur from Venezuela, officials of the United States clearly indicated that the military action of the region was not finished – alluding to more operations which could target drug trafficking.

The government of Venezuela reacted angry. President Nicols Maduro denies the American accusations that he is involved in drug trafficking, while another civil servant has questioned the veracity of the images published by Trump.

Trump said the images showed the murder of 11 “narcoterrorists” of the Venezuelan gang Tren from Aragua, who, according to him, was aboard a small boat.

He said the ship was carrying “massive amounts of drugs” and was heading for the United States. In the oval office, Trump accused the South American country of being “very bad, both in terms of drugs and sending some of the worst criminals in our country”.

This decision occurred for weeks after the United States announced a reward of $ 50 million (37 million) for any information leading to the arrest of Maduro – whose elections to lead the country were widely rejected by the international community – on accusations of drug trafficking.

Analysts who spoke to the BBC suggested that Trump's last decision could have more than one goal in mind.

“ Trump tries to intimidate the diet ''

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News on Wednesday morning that US military activity in the region “will not stop … with just this strike”.

It was a clear attempt to put pressure on Maduro, said a commentator.

The anterior naval accumulation was on a scale not seen in the region since 1965, according to Professor Alan McPherson, who specializes in American American relations at Temple University.

The Pentagon has so far been deployed destroyers of guided missiles, the Amphibian group Iwo Jima and a nuclear propulsion submarine, as well as P-8 intelligence planes and around 4,500 soldiers in the region.

The construction “recalls the days of” diplomacy of channels “over a century ago,” said Professor McPherson.

Getty images

Venezuelan president Nicols Maduro regularly faced the Trump administration

The Pentagon said deployments aimed at helping to stop drug trafficking and criminals' actions, and would help the United States put pressure on drug networks in the region.

But the American navy could hope to strike more directly to Maduro or encourage internal revolt in the Venezuelan army, Professor McPherson said – although he recognized that “none of them would require such a flotilla”.

“Anyway, clearly, the Trump administration wants to intimidate the [Venezuelan] diet.”

Stephen Donehoo, a former US military intelligence official specializing in Latin America, told BBC that he had “never seen such a great deployment of naval forces in the [US] Southern Command “Region.

However, it was “not a force to invade a foreign country,” said Donehoo.

“There could be other missions that they have, much more precise”, such as “armed drone missions overvaining the Venezuelan airspace,” he added.

Maduro has rejected the United States, the claims that he is directly involved in drug trafficking, which he considers a claim to overthrow his government. He also said that he would mobilize 4.5 million members of the country's militia in response to the American deployment of warships.

But analysts say that the number of maduro is wildly swollen – and that the militia is barely formed and is generally only used to increase figures during political gatherings and parades, it is therefore not a combat force.

Maduro also promised that Venezuela “immediately declared a republic in arms” if it was attacked.

An unusual drug of drugs

US officials presented the strike as an effort to stop the drug flow in the United States – which was a key mission of Trump's second term.

But it was an unusual operation, according to Rebecca Bill Chavez, chief of the reflection group of the Inter -American dialogue in Washington.

“If that [the US movements] is a deployment of counter-Notes, which is different from any deployment of counter-nots that I have ever seen, “the BBC Ms. Chavez, a former US subsecretaire of State for the Western hemisphere, told the BBC Ms. Chavez.

US maritime anti-drug operations are generally led by the Coast Guard, working with regional partners to intercept suspicious ships.

It is not clear if the United States was in contact with other Caribbean officials about Tuesday's strike in advance.

“The risk of climbing at sea is real,” said Ms. Chavez.

The president himself told journalists in the oval office that “you see the drug bags all over the boat”, referring to video sequences which, according to him, showed the strike.

Venezuela is often used as a stop for the transport of cocaine – but the drug is mainly transported to the United States via the peaceful ocean rather than in the Caribbean, according to a 2023 United Nations report.

So far, officials have not explained how they determined that people aboard the targeted boat on Tuesday were members of Tren from Aragua, or what type of medication they believe that the ship was carrying.

The military strike has marked the strongest action that the Trump administration has taken against drug trafficking – and is something that, according to legal experts, may have violated international human rights and maritime law.

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, defended the operation and said that the United States could again take similar measures in the future.

“What will stop them is when you blow [drug traffickers] Above, “he said during a visit to Mexico, moving that US previous efforts to stem the profession had not been effective.

Getty images

The American secretary in Strike Marco Rubio defended the ship's strike

“ People are very confused about the real goal ''

Chavez says that the United States probably recognizes that it would be a “serious mistake” to launch any military intervention in Venezuela. It would be welcomed with armed resistance in the country and would also be unpopular return to the house – because it would come up against the non -intervention position professed from Trump.

The state's under-secretary, Christopher Landau, seemed to refer to military climbing and reasoning behind the movements of an interview for the Podcast by Donald Trump Jr in August.

“I think you will see more actions in the coming days and weeks that will send messages, but ultimately the Venezuelan people must get up and claim their own freedom.”

“We cannot go around the world to change the governments of our whim,” said Landau at the time.

Despite its difficult position against drug trafficking, the Trump administration has always found ways to work with the Maduro government.

Caracas accepted the expenses expelled from the United States and the two countries concluded a prisoner exchange agreement in July. Washington then allowed the American oil company to regain work in Venezuela, a victory for Maduro.

These movements have angry certain Venezuelans and Cubans supported by Trump living in the United States which had hoped that the president could tighten the sanctions against the leftover governments of their country.

With “these three Aegis destroyers moving south [and]… Chevron expeditions moving north “, many observers receive mixed signals from the Trump administration, according to Ms. Chavez.

“People are very confused with regard to what is the real goal behind” the climbing of the American Caribbean, “she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c78nl9lz8zeo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos