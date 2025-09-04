



Angela Rayner added that he made a mistake according to legal advice.

Published in September 2025 on September 3, 20253

British Prime Minister Angela Rayner admitted that she had underestimated real estate taxes on her apartment.

Rayner, who acts as a housing minister, first relied on wrong advice and confirmed that he was paying more taxes on the property purchased in Hove, a beach village in southern England.

Recommended Story List List List

She told Sky News on Wednesday. I made a mistake according to the advice I received at the time.

This position was pressed a year after the year after Prime Minister Keir Starmers won the landslide.

The NIGEL FARAGES Reformed British Party will win 271 seats in the Congress in June, and will raise the labor to 178. The Conservative Party, which suffered a historic defeat last year, will take over 46 seats.

The 45 -year -old Rayner is considered a future leadership competitor, but her future can depend on the government's investigation into the government's independent torture. Her opponents accused her avoiding £ 40,000 ($ 54,000) in the second home by transferring ownership of the main residence in northern England before she bought Hope Real Estate.

Resignation request

In the prime minister's question, conservative leader Kemibadeno urged Starmer to dismiss her. Starmer defended his deputy by being very proud of being able to work with her beyond transparency requirements in relation to her real estate transaction.

The labor government has already sweared a series of scandals, and after the election, four ministers have resigned for illegality. Starmer and Rayner have also been criticized for accepting high -end clothing donations at the beginning of this term, and later discarded practices.

Rayner, famous for her dull style and the roots of a powerful working class, is widely known as one of the most powerful political assets.

She noticeably risen from humble background and often connected with voters who use her story to feel disillusioned. Political analysts say that her appeal between the labor class community is the core part of the Labors' strategy, and her potential falls hits the Starmers leadership team.

Controversy was found to have been discouraged due to slowing economic growth, dissatisfaction with the reduction of welfare systems, and frustration among voters who supported the party last year. The polls said that the reform UKS showed deeper anger in the mainstream party, and Farage said that he was the voice of the working class British.

The Labor Party still has time to recover, with the next elections that are not scheduled by 2029. However, the problem of Rayners has been added to the missing scandal list from Starmers Authority, causing speculation on whether the government can maintain large majority.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/3/uk-deputy-pm-admits-underpaying-tax-as-opposition-seeks-her-dismissal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos