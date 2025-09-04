Jannik Sinner crushes Lorenzo Musetti, returns to us in the open semi-finals





NEW YORK-Jannik Sinner returned to the United States semi-finals by beating n ° 10 Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 Wednesday evening in the first all-Italian match in a major male final.

The seeded n ° 1 continued what was an easy title defense and Friday will face the seeded n ° 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime, which beat n ° 8 Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Sinner is in his fifth semi-final of the Grand Chelem and with a victory on Friday would reach the final of the four majors this year. He won 26 consecutive games in majors over the hard shorts. This includes the last two open Australian titles with his triumph in New York a year ago.

Publisher's choice

2 linked

“These are very special occasions. I find myself again in the semi-finals of a Grand Colem, it is a great and great success,” said Sinner.

He only needed two hours on Wednesday – the first set only took 27 minutes – fighting the seven breakdown points he faced. He has lost only 38 games in his five games, the second less of a man to reach the semi-finals of the United States since 2020.

Sinner, who won 31 consecutive service games, won 42 of the 46 first -service points (91%).

Musetti was trying to reach his first US Open semi-final after having gone as far to the French Open this year and Wimbledon in 2024. But he took a horrible start against his Davis Cup teammate, falling behind 5-0 and winning only nine points in total for the 25 in the first set.

“I have never played, honestly, someone who put me on this kind of rush in the rally, and I did not have much chance on the rally and he always directed the rally,” said Musetti. “So it was a bad feeling.”

Musetti began to get more likely against the Sinner service while the match continued but could never get a break that might have swung things.

“We have to remove the friendship for the match, and obviously, when we shake hands, everything is fine,” said Sinner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/46151956/sinner-dominates-musetti-advances-us-open-semifinals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos