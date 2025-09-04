



Russian senior officials threatened Moscow that they would capture more Ukrainian territory and target British real estate. London confirmed that Ukrainian weapons spent 1 billion in Russian assets in Russian assets.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the funds have been able to purchase new support contracts that will help to maintain and repair hundreds of thousands of artillery ammunition, hundreds of aviation defense missiles, spare parts and new support contracts. [Ukraines] Equipment and vehicle.

John Healey, British Secretary of Defense, said that the military support for Ukraine was paid by frozen assets.

“Considering that we can't recover money in court for obvious reasons, Korea has only one way to return valuables.

It is a wealth that can be moved and moving on the Ukrainian land and on it. ”

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (Sputnik)

Medvedev also suggested that Russia would respond to “frozen russian funds or illegal seizure of profit” by capturing Russian British property, including Russian British property.

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian war, the British government has frozen about $ 25 billion in Russian assets.

According to a report published by the Treasury in March, since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the total assets approved by the UK have been revealed.

According to the Treasury, about 2,001 individuals and organizations were sanctioned in accordance with the regime as of March 2024.

The sanctions imposed by the British and allies have greatly influenced the Russian economy and have deprived more than 297 billion, which is a four -year Russian military spending since February 2022.

As a result of British sanctions, the Russian army was forced to supply important supply to bad countries such as North Korea and Iran, the Ministry of Finance said.

