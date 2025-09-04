The American navy strengthens the presence near Venezuela to combat drug trafficking





The American army is strengthening its marine presence near Venezuela, while President Donald Trump seeks to stop the drug traffic flow in the Latin American country.

American naval and air assets were sent to the region to take drug trafficking and protect regional sea routes, some already used this week to target the alleged narco-terrorists.

A marine strike struck a ship on Tuesday in the South Caribbean Sea while carrying members of Tren of Aragua against narcotics towards the United States

Trump boasts us of the strike while Maduro Slams the military threat off Venezuela

The American army strengthens its marine presence near Venezuela. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has deployed several assets in the region, including USS Iwo Jima, USS Lake Erie, USS Jason Dunham, USS Gravely and Uss Sampson, to target criminal organizations and narco-terrorism, strengthens Fox News.

“In support of the Presidents Directive to dismantle transnational criminal organizations (TCO), foreign terrorist organizations (FTO) and counter-terrorism to defend the original group / 22nd Marine Expectionary Uniser and the Ticoderroga Guideary USS Uss Erie (CG 70 Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Zone of Responsibility Colonel Chris Devine, spokesperson for the Defense Department, told Fox News.

American naval and air assets were sent to the region to take drug trafficking and protect regional sea routes. (Getty Images)

“Arleigh Burke-Class Guide-Missile Destroyers Uss Jason Dunham (DDG 109), USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Sampson (DDG 102) and launched teams from the Coast Guard detachment that currently operates in the region,” he continued.

Hegseth also sent air assets “to strengthen the detection, surveillance and ban capacities of the United States to support pressure on TCO networks throughout the region,” said Devine.

Hegseth issues a warning to drug traffickers after an American military strike on Venezuelan ships

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth has deployed several assets in the waters near Venezuela. (AP photo / Kevin Wolf)

“The increased presence of the American force in USSOUTHCOM AOR will strengthen the American capacity to detect, monitor and disturb the actors and illicit activities that compromise the security and prosperity of the Fatherland of the United States and our security in the western hemisphere,” he said. “These forces will improve and increase the existing capacities of the Conjointes South and USSOUTHCom joint intergence group to disrupt drug trafficking and degrade and dismantle TCO and FTO.”

