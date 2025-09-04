



Emergency crisis, such as floods, fire and public health crises, can affect our lives every two seconds when we do not expect the most. In order to ensure public safety when public safety is the most important, the British government will run the second national test of the emergency warning system at 3 pm on Sunday (September 7, 2025).

All British mobile telecommunications operators are supporting the government through testing, which was designed to help everyone get used to emergency alarms and operating methods.

We are proud of our support for this public safety initiative as part of our ambition to become the most reliable person and business connector. We offer 10 things you need to know about the UKS Emergency Alerts system in order to make sure your customers understand what you expect during the test.

1. The emergency alarm is designed to protect life and property.

Emergency warnings allows government agencies and emergency services to be warned early on situations that threaten the lives of regions, including serious floods, fire and public health crises through smartphones and tablets.

Since the first national test of this system in April 2023, the government and emergency services have sent five emergency alerts to protect people and property throughout the UK, including major storms during major storms.

In the case of September 7 tests, you do not need to take action and simply delete the warning notification.

2. The emergency alarm is broadcasted to a specific area through the mobile phone mast.

This system uses the UKS mobile network infrastructure to send the same emergency message to all compatible devices in a particular area, warns risks, and maintain safety. In September national tests, all mobile operators across the UK will broadcast warnings.

This service is broadcast only using a mobile mast, and does not require a phone number, collects data or tracks positions or movements. There is no need to modify the location settings of the mobile phone, and if you turn off the position setting, it does not affect the reception ability. This system does not need to download the app and is completely free for everyone.

3. Emergency warning has a different sound from other notifications.

Emergency alarms, including the upcoming test notifications, are deliberately designed to be very different from the other types of messages that customers can get, such as SMS text messages. When a warning is sent, the cell phone or tablet vibrates, creating the same sound (even if it's silent) for about 10 seconds. It is important for customers to read the message carefully and follow the instructions.

Depending on the phone function, the warning works with the screen enlargement and you can read the message greatly. Importantly, the inherent noise released by the phone can also be used for people who use hearing aids.

The National Center for Domestic Fiver advised people with concealed devices so that they were turned off during the test.

4. Emergency alarms can only be issued by the British government or local emergency services.

Emergency alarms will only be issued in the UK government or emergency services. Other organizations, including mobile network operators, cannot send emergency alarms.

If you are not sure if the warning is serious, you can visit Gov.uk/alerts to check.

5. To get an emergency warning, you do not need mobile data or Wi-Fi connections.

To get an emergency alert, including test notifications, you do not need to be connected to mobile data or Wi-Fi.

Customers using devices connected to UKS 4G and 5G networks are received unless the device is turned off or in the plane mode. In the next few years, the government promised to abolish the stages in the old 2G network, which uses old functional phones in the old 2G network, cannot receive emergency alerts.

Most of the overwhelming major mobile customers are already using 4G/5G compatible smartphones, so they will receive a test notification and future emergency alerts that affect the area.

6. Emergency warnings can be sent in multiple languages.

English is a basic language used for all emergency warnings in the UK, but government or emergency services can be warned in multiple languages. For example, in the national test before April 2023, the government delivered a double language warning (English and Wales) to those in Wales.

7. The emergency alarm system has already been used in countries around the world.

The successful implementation of the UKS Emergency Alert system follows the footsteps of other international countries that adopt similar technologies, including the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Finland, Korea and Japan. Many of these countries regularly test each year or monthly system.

8. Emergency alarms are just one of the tools used to communicate with the public in an emergency.

Emergency alarms are not only one of the many tools that the government uses to communicate with the public for emergencies, but also does not replace local news, radio, television, or social media updates.

9. Emergency alarms can be broadcast for a long time as necessary.

Depending on the seriousness of the emergency, emergency alarms can be broadcast regularly for a long time, so that people who are off the phone can still receive when they are needed when they are needed again when they are needed again when they are reset to the mobile network.

But on Sunday, September 7, the national test warning will be broadcast only for a very short time for people from all over the UK.

10. The government has provided a lot of information to those who want to know more about emergency alerts.

For more information about the British government emergency warning service, go to Gov.uk/alerts.

You can reject emergency alarms, including national tests, but you need to keep changing for your safety.

