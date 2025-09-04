



The British tend to feel that the UK is dominating the political agenda, but only 24%believe that it will do a good thing for running the country.

Reformed Britain had no doubt a successful year. They were ranked first in this Maze local elections and continued to lead polls for four months. The parties who have achieved from living memories other than conservatives or labor are considered to be the most important problems of the current country.

Reform Britain's starting a party conference season is opposed to this background, and meeting at Birmingham is likely to have a victory. But Nigel Farages Party may have many devoted followers, but there are many dissatisfaction, and 58%of the British are disadvantageous. So how do the public actually see the UK?

The positive thing about the reform of England is that it is now recognized as a dominant party. I think 44%of Britain is the most to set the agenda in 33%in May. This should not exceed 3%of other parties compared to the most feeling (falling from 19%) to define political debate.

Even among labor voters, the UK seems to be saying more about 37%to 27%of margins about political dialogue than the government.

Due to the recent success, almost half of the British (48%) believes that Farage is doing well as a leader of Reform UK, but 30%say that he is wrong.

Of course, this is different from whether they are favored to see FARAGE in the place where they have a net grade.

What do Britons expect from the British reform British government?

But reformed England is doing less well when it changes to the question that they exercise power. Only 24 percent of the British believes that they will do a good job to run the government's country led by Nigel Farage, and about doubled (49%), which is expected to do bad things, including 38%that the Reformed government is expected to do bad things. Additional 16%expect that the government will work on average in the office.

Similarly, only one -third (32%) of the UK believes that national operation will improve according to the British Reformed government. Almost half (48%) of the public is expected to deteriorate the operation of the country.

Despite the ability to lead the polling polls listed by all parties, the Reformed UKS evaporates with binary choice for labor. If the British had to choose from the next election, 43%said they would prefer the second term for Keir Starmer's labor.

More than seven of the 10 labor and LIB DEM voters and more than seven (72-73%) and 67%of the green voters have seen the second term, but 13-14%of all three parties will choose the British government. In contrast, conservative voters have increased the NIGEL FARAGE leader by 63% to 17%.

Does Britain think that the UK can handle the economy better than the government?

The British government does not have statistically important leads for one of the seven aspects of the economy, and the British government does not have statistically important initiative, and the British government can see similar pictures without maintaining a statistically significant lead.

The same number of British believes that the Labor or Reform British government will do better work in economic management (27% vs 25%), more jobs (25% vs 25%), deficit (23% vs 24%), or lowering prices (21% vs. 22%).

But the labor government has a small lead in reducing the number of poor people (27% vs 20%) and helping people reach home ladders (25% vs 20%).

In particular, more British choose alternatives compared to the same questions about the labor and conservative governments. For example, no one knows that 49%of British will better manage the economy compared to 61%when the British or Tories is between labor and tories.

Nevertheless, the Conservative Party also does not maintain clear labor any of the seven aspects of the economy voted.

What does Britons trust British reform?

The reform UKS is not limited to the economy that it cannot be shifted to a clear polling lead into a belief that can be successfully controlled. In all areas of politics and policies, more British do not believe in the party. Nevertheless, the parties have a relative strength and weakness.

According to the problem of the reform UKS, immigration is a polling area that the public is likely to trust the Nigel Farages Party. Four out of ten (41%) say that at least fair amounts to immigration trusts the UK, but 49%of not trusting the parties about this issue.

Crime has been another focus of the parties in recent months, while 34%of the UK trusts the UK, while 3 out of 10 (30-31%) are represented by the parties, representing them, supporting business, and trusting the parties representing the UK.

Most of the other regions voted, 25-29%of the public said they trusted the UK, including 28%believed to operate public services and 27%trusted to keep their promises.

However, the environment and minority protection are two weak areas of the party, and we trust this issue compared to 63-64%of the five British (20-21%) who trusts this issue (20-21%) that they are rarely trusted in the UK in this field.

Of course, there is political division when trusting the UK, and the most important is among conservative voters.

Those who support Tories last year tend to trust reform Britain for immigration (+35 net trust score), crime (+18), support project (+13) and representatives of them (+12). However, conservative voters tend to be equally divided in other areas, such as keeping promises in other areas, such as trusting the UK, forming an effective government (-3), or managing the economy (-3).

Among the voted areas, the two biggest weaknesses of the reformed UKS 2024 conservative voters are protecting minority groups (-20) and environment (-22).

The parties have a positive net trust grade among the British reform voters in all voted areas, but once again, the environment (+41) and the minority group protection (+33) are the weak areas of the party.

The Labor Party, the Lib DEM and the Green voters are rarely trust in the reform UK for all problems, and are generally pure. Nevertheless, the voters of the three political parties have a higher confidence in the UK than most other regions, and they trust the amount of 28%of the LIB DEM voters, 20%of labor voters, and 13%of the Nigel Farages Party.

Who trusts the UK to represent the same people?

Three out of 10 Briton (31%) say that they will trust the reform Britain to represent people like themselves, but this is not the same in all social groups.

Confidence in the UK is not only higher in men (36%) than those who can represent the same people (27%), but also larger than those who are classified as middle -class households (28%). It is also believed that it is a higher belief among 40-64 years of ages of 45%and 40-64 years, compared to 14%of the 25-49 years and 14%of the 18-24 years.

2024 conservative voters (51%) Trust Reform Britain represent 17%of LIB DEMS, 13%of labor voters and 6%of green voters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/52896-how-do-britons-see-reform-uk-ahead-of-their-2025-conference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

