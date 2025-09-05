



President Trump met King Charles King Charles during his 2019 visit.

US President Donald Trump will visit the UK in September.

Trump to be with his wife, Melanie, was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in June 2019.

What is a state visit?

The state visit is an official journey to the UK by a national manager. They generally act according to the government's advice, according to the invitation of the monarch.

The government is not only a great event with a lot of competitions, but also uses a visit for the UK's interests.

Traditionally, the US president, who has a second term like Trump, is not provided with a state visit. Instead, they are invited to the car or lunch with the monarch, like former President Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

But in February, Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed over to Trump at the White House meeting to discuss British-US trade transactions. Keir said the invitation was “truly historical” and “unprecedented”.

Trump said it was “great and great honor.”

When will Donald Trump's visit to the UK?

Buckingham Palace announced that Donald and Melanie Trump accepted the invitation to visit England between Wednesday, September 17 and Friday, September 19.

King Charles will host Trump in Windsor Castle because the Buckingham Palace is still receiving a significant renovation.

The trip met with a politician two months after the president spent four days in Scotland and visited the golf course.

What will Trump do during the state visit?

Image source, Getty image

The entire event program has not been announced yet, but as with all the main visitors, it contains the overall consciousness welcome. The main banquet is held at the ST George 'S Hall of Windsor Castle.

The state visit is generally converted to senior kings such as kings, queen, prince, and Princess Wales.

However, Trump's program is unlikely to appear. As with 2019, he is most likely to travel with helicopters.

The visit will begin the day after the House of Representatives broke up in the annual party conference season.

In other words, only the Lord attends the meeting, so it means that the two members of the parliament do not have the possibility of a joint speech.

What vehicles and staff will Trump will bring to the UK?

Image source, PA Mediaimage caption,

While visiting Scotland in July, President Trump's car cade consisted of more than 24 cars next to police and ambulance crews.

The final details of the equipment and manpower provided with President Trump in September have not been confirmed yet.

Trump arrived in the UK in 2019 to visit the customized Boeing 747-200B, known as the Air Force 1 and the External Air Force 1.

Nicknamed The Beast and other security and telecommunications vehicles, the presidential car cade, including two same limousines, flew from the US Air Force traffic aircraft.

In 2019, more than 6,300 police officers were deployed at 3.4 million people in the London large city police.

Are protests expected during Trump's weekly visit?

Image source, PA media

The Stop Trump Union plans to demonstrate “Trump is not welcomed” in London on Wednesday, September 17.

The US president demanded cancellation of his visit to the government, accusing “siding” and “siding with Israel, Russia and over the war criminals.”

The group recently organized a protest in Aberdin and Edinburgh during Trump's recent visit. Hundreds of protesters gathered in two cities.

Trump was also bent by the protesters gathered along the circumference of the turnberry golf course in South Ishire, and Paraglider flew over the resort hotel with a banner who criticized his presidential position.

Liberal Democratic Leader Ed Davey said Trump would boycott the consciousness of “sending a message” about Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

What other week did Charles King hosted?

Image source, getty imagesimage caption,

French President Emmanuel Macron visited England in July

Since his inheritance of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, he has hosted several international leaders and the state visit to Royals.

July 2025: French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigite

December 2024: Qatar Sheikh Tami Binhmad Alani's Emir and his wife Jawaher Bint Hamad Bin Suhaim Al Thani

June 2024: Emperor Naruhito and Emperor Masako in Japan

November 2023: Yoon Suk YEOL Korean President and his wife Kim Keon Hee

He and Queen Camilla visited France, Italy, Germany, Kenya and Australia.

