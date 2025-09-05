



South America The Caribbean drugs in the federal agencies of the company

The deployment of American warships in the Caribbean to counter drug trafficking could simply divert the problem towards the Pacific, warn experts in the region.

Although a lot of attention has focused on the political tension between the United States and Venezuela even more after a strike on a venezuelan drug boat presumed on Tuesday, security specialists warn that the accent on the Caribbean traffic channels by American ships could have serious and involuntary consequences for countries that fight to prevent the flow of drugs on the Corridor of the Pacific Ecudor, Peru and Colombia.

What will happen is that by blocking this Caribbean corridor, drug traffickers will avoid continuing to transport drugs by track, because it is more dangerous, and they will undergo greater losses. They will redirect the flow of drugs, the intelligence chief of the Ecuadorian army, Mario Pazmio, told CNN.

Ecuador is one of the most violent countries in Latin America because of the transnational organized crime and holds the third highest drug crises after the United States and Colombia, according to the United Nations on drugs and crime.

Various drug trafficking roads operate from the South American country to Central America, the United States and Europe, where a series of equatorial, Colombians, Mexican and European criminal networks converges.

Pazmio thinks that these routes will no longer become popular with traffickers because the Caribbean roads are deleted.

This flow of drugs will no longer leave by Colombia or Venezuela. They will try to use Equatorial ports, which are one of our greatest weaknesses and through which drugs are constantly leaving, he warned.

Indeed, Pazmio thinks that this effect is already at stake.

On August 25, the Ecuadors of Guayaquil Port Authority declared the state of emergency due to the increase in insecurity and constant extortion threats, which, according to her, endanger the integrity of port infrastructure and staff.

The installations of the Port Authority of Guayaquil, as well as the staff working there, are in imminent danger, since threats have been made to kidnap the crew and the pilots and attack the ships, he said.

Pazmio believes that the situation is closely linked to military tension in the Caribbean waters and shows the capacity of the transnational crime to divert its traffic paths.

The Ecuadorian navy recently reported that she had intensified her patrols and her military operations against drug traffickers.

On August 24, the authorities seized 10 tonnes of drugs with the help of the American Coast Guard, which provided support under military agreements signed in 2023.

Daniel Pontn, an expert in criminal policy and the crime control at the Equcuss Institute for advanced national studies, said that control of the Pacific corridor became a much more complex task.

Drug traffickers know how to take advantage of any time or vulnerability. Ecuador and other countries in the region need capacity and cooperation. A joint action is required because the Navys capacity is limited, added Pontn.

Meanwhile, Michelle Maffei, researcher on international organized crime, conflicts and violence, warned that the militarization of the fight against criminal gangs could have the opposite effect to what is planned.

What it will force is another political conflict. It will not be a strategy against organized crime. The United States focuses on the government of Maduro (in Venezuela). While they focused on the elimination of Maduro, the illegal and criminal economy will move more drugs, using semi-submersible ships or contaminated containers with greater vigor, because they know that their objective is on something else, warns Maffei.

Maffei said that the authorities should rather focus on the fight against corruption.

We must implement a radical reform of the judicial system in Ecuador. We have prosecutors who do not work, bought judges and lawyers who are also purchased by organized crime groups. If this does not happen in Ecuador, nothing good will come, she added.

Pazmio also had suggestions on how to combat the problem: strengthening the northern border with Colombia, creating a joint working group to cover the entire border of the North and making cocaine for cocaine to spread in the Ecuadorian territory.

Even without increasing drug flows, the equator undergoes serious internal violence and recently reported a record number of homicide in the midst of the fighting between the gangs of organized crime. So far this year, the Ministry of the Interior has recorded 5,268 intentional homicides. In 2024, the year ended with 7,062 violent deaths. In 2023, there were 8,248.

The Daniel Noboa administration has called on the international community to support the fight against transnational crime.

But while the eyes of the regions focus on the Caribbean Sea, the experts hope that this will not lead to an increase in the violence and the activity of the mafia in the key areas of cocaine traffic in the Pacific.

