Starmer should not meet President Israel while visiting England. foreign policy





President Israel will travel to London next week for controversial travel in the cry of the Labor Party MP, who urged Keir Starmer not to meet a visiting delegation next week.

The arrival of ISAAC Herzog is filled with complications for the ministers, along with the immediate ministers who recognize the state of Palestine in the UN General Assembly.

Herzog was expected in England when the first Israeli senior leader was in England on Wednesday and Thursday. David Lammy met his Israeli opponent, Gideon Saar, in a visited visit.

Such a foreign leader will generally expect to spend time with senior government ministers, but the meeting between Herzog and Star Mer will be controversial within labor in the military behavior of Israel in Gaza.

NO 10 has not confirmed the meeting between Herzog and the prime minister, and recently, StarMer has avoided meetings with Muhammad Yunus, the best advisor to Bangladesh, and recently not to do so.

Downning Street Sources suggested that any minister will not be identified by next week, but the Labor Party MP has already asked the government to avoid meetings with the government, and all talks will send an ambiguous message about the UKS position on the Gaza War.

Sarah Champion, the Labor Party MP and Chairman of the International Development Committee, hoped that it was inaccurate that the ministers would meet Israeli leaders in X.

Former Shadow Prime Minister John McDonnel said that Herzog should not be able to enter this country.

He said he was terrible in the decision to kill Palestinian children every day and allow the government representatives to visit Korea every day.

The prime minister proves that it is absolutely a deafness of the Palestinians' desperate trouble, and the overwhelming rebellion of the British is represented by the cruelty of the government.

The Labor Party CLIVE LEWIS said Starmer should be extremely attention. There is one conversation, but there are times when the behavior of the meeting itself is a political statement, he said.

Obviously, Herzog is not netanyahu, and there is a difference in politics for many problems. But the president's words helped to justify the collective punishment of the Palestinians.

However, Emily Thornberry, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, who was a strong critic of Israel, said that the efforts to exchange with the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Hardline Prime Minister of Israel should be made on the domestic matters.

How do you see Israel in 10 years? What is the future of East Jerusalem, West Bank and Palestinians in Gaza? If there is no reasonable alternative plan, the president must have a Palestinian state, she told the Guardian.

But the only solution to this is through politics and discussions. Herzog is easier to talk than many of the extreme right -wing governments in Israel. But we should not pull the punch.

Calum Miller, a spokesman for the Liberal Democratic Party, said, STARMER should capture the opportunity to clearly make a clear clearness to President Herzog.

Downing Street, formerly Netana Hu, said that the International Criminal Court was arrested when he traveled to England after a warrant for arrest of war crimes in Gaza.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Our morning email sees the main stories of today and tells what happens and why it is important.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that are charged, online advertising and external parties support funds. If you don't have an account, write your guest account to send this newsletter on TheGuardian.com. You can complete the entire registration at any time. For more information on how to use your data, see Personal Information Protection Policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

Herzog with Netanahu in another political party played a more conscious role and previously conflicted with the Democratic Party and the judicial change, but supported the military campaign in Gaza.

President Israel received special attention on October 7, 2023, on October 7, 2023 that all the Palestinians of the Gaza were clearly responsible for the Hamas attack.

entire [Palestinian] The state is responsible. In October 2023, Herzog said that this rhetoric on civilians did not know is not true.

This statement was given additional weight when included in the International Judge Court Command on January 26, 2024, and the Palestinians were in danger of being prevalent from massacre, and Israel should not immediately affect the prohibited acts and protect the Gazas population. Say.

Herzog insisted that his statement was misunderstood when ICJ selectively quotes him.

STARMER met Herzog a year ago in Paris shortly after being elected as prime minister, where he praised the historical friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom and repeated the demand for the return of hostages and the support of Israel's self -defense rights.

But starmer and Lammy later took a more important position on GAZA's behavior, and according to the territorial health department, more than 65,000 people died.

The British government imposed sanctions on two hard -line Israeli ministers, and Starmer announced plans with France to recognize Palestinians this month.

But there's a lot of anger and concern that the Labor Party and other places have done too much work for the Palestinians to stop the pain of the Palestinians.

Last week, Edd Davey, a Liberal Democratic leader, said he would finish the war while protesting the lack of pressure against Israel during his visit to the UK for two weeks during his visit to Donald Trumps.

Please guide you quickly about this story show

The best public service journalism depends on the direct accounts of those you know.

If you have something to share on this topic, you can use the following method to contact us with confidentiality.

Security messaging in Guardian app

The Guardian app has a tool to send tips for the story. The message is encrypted and hidden in everyday activities performed by all Guardian mobile apps. This prevents the observer from knowing what you said, of course, you are communicating with us at all.

If you do not have a Guardian app yet, download (iOS/Android) and go to the menu. Select security messaging.

SecurityDrop, Instant Messengers, Email, Phone and Posts

If you can safely use the tor network without observation or monitoring, you can send messages and documents to Guardian through the Securedrop platform.

Finally, the guide in Guardian.com/tips lists some of the methods that are tightly contacted at the time and explains each advantages and disadvantages.

Illustration: Guardian Design / Rich cousin

Thank you for your opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/sep/04/israel-president-visit-london-talks-ministers-isaac-herzog The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos