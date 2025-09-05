



Washington The Trump administration has announced today its unified program of regulatory and deregulation actions, which provides the American people with a transparent overview of the regulations examined by the administration and guarantees that the public is engaged throughout the process.

Including nearly 150 proposals within the framework of the jurisdiction of the American Ministry of Labor, the agenda reflects that the president prevails over the continuous commitment to protect workers, to support the growth of businesses and, ultimately, to put American workers and companies.

The elimination of administrative formalities and the development of intelligent regulations which stimulate the creation of jobs will still bring us closer to the golden age of the American worker. The Ministry of Labor is determined to help President Trump and the entire administration to implement this daring regulatory program, which focuses on flexibility, transparency and common sense reform to ensure that each working family has a look at the realization of the American dream, said US Secretary of Labor Chavez-Deremer.

This regulatory program reflects our constant commitment to restore economic opportunities by promoting innovation and by reducing unnecessary charges to employers, said assistant work secretary Keith Sonderling. By modernizing obsolete rules and prioritizing clarity and efficiency, built a more agile and workers' labor policy that feeds economic growth and prosperity. Under President Trumps Trumps Leadership, the Ministry of Labor offers regulatory certainty that workers and American companies must prosper.

The ministry has advanced a set of high priority actions designed to reduce unnecessary charges to employers and employees, with proposals addressing the problems related to pharmacy services, independent entrepreneurs, joint employers and others, in particular:

Improvement of transparency in the disclosure of the pharmacy’s benefits 'benefits' management fees: in accordance with the executive decree of President Trump on April 15, by reducing the prices of medication by putting the Americans again first, the ministry will examine the means to improve transparency around direct and indirect coverage. Investment plan and exercising shareholders' rights: the ministry will examine to what extent fiduciaries can prioritize environmental, social and governance factors in investment decisions. Hyat injury and prevention of disease in outdoor and interior work areas: the ministry continues to examine the way of establishing standards specifically linked to heat -related injuries. be held responsible as a joint employer. Employee or classification of independent entrepreneurs under the FLSA: the ministry will examine the circumstances in which a worker must be classified as an employee or an independent entrepreneur for federal and hour wages. Methodology of rates for the temporary employment of non-immigrant H-2A in non-range occupations in the United States: the ministry will examine updates to the methodology used to calculate the dominant salary for H-2A workers. Agricultural work program.

See the full semi -annual agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/osec/osec20250904 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos