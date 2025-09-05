



Beauty Chain Lush has closed the British store, website and factory in the Israeli government.

In the statement, the British government said, “More measures are needed to immediately stop death and destruction, including the end of the British weapons sales.

It decided to close the store on Wednesday and “Don't stop hungry -we have closed.”

“In lush business, we share anguish that millions of people feel that they are looking at the image of hungry people in Palestine Gaza.”

“Like other regions of the world, we struggle to find ways to help us while preventing the urgent humanitarian support of the Israeli government to enter the Gaza.

“What is lush is one thing that can be sent to the current Gaza is our love and a powerful message we are in solidarity. This will take the form of closing the business by closing the British shops, websites and factories for a day.”

I added. “While Lush is losing a day, the British government is also lush and losing tax donations from customers,” he added.

The company apologized to the customer for inconvenience, but the fundraising soap watermelon slice proved the most successful fundraising project in history, which indicates how strong the customer feels about the situation in this area.

Until now, the proceeds have been to fund to support mental health for children, but instead plans to market the products to raise money for medical supplies.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:03 Lush strikes for war in Gaza

Geta Thunberg, a climate activist, began his second attempt to reach the sea on August 31.

The 22 -year -old boy accompanied other activists and was cheered by thousands of supporters as Flotila started with his aid in Barcelona. Her previous attempt in June saw her and others detained and deported by Israeli authorities.

Image: Greta Thunberg and other activists in Flotilla are waiting for departure from Barcelona. PIC: Reuters

Reporters without borders have renewed the demand to prevent the killing of journalists in the territory after 5 o'clock in the AP Communications and Rejunary AL JAZEERA.

Israel's conflict argued that the army intentionally killed a reporter or civilian, saying that the only goal was to destroy Hamas.

Image: The tombstone of the tombstone that died in Gaza as the smoke came out due to additional attacks near Gaza City in late August. PIC: Reuters

According to Hamas-Run Gaza Health Minister, more than 63,000 Palestinians died after the Hamas armed forces killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and murdered civilians in southern Israel.

For the next two years, the famine was declared in the city, and most of the population was replaced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/lush-shuts-uk-shops-in-solidarity-with-gaza-13424316 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos