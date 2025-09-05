Ukrainian allies push security guarantees in the midst of American and Russian uncertainties | Russia-Ukraine War News





Western leaders meet with Zelenskyy and the American envoy to Ukraine Summit in Paris while they establish plans to deploy troops.

Posted on September 4, 20254 September 2025

Western leaders had interviews with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on the prospect of providing security guarantees in the event of peace with Russia.

The Summit in Paris brings together leaders from Europe, Australia, Japan and Canada, as well as Zelenskyy and American envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday. Even if negotiations on a ceasefire continue to stall, however, the attempt to agree with security guarantees for kyiv remains embellished in uncertainty.

List of recommended stories of 3 list elements

The summit should discuss the number of troops that these countries included in the coalition of the will could commit, to ensure that any agreement between Russia and Ukraine would hold.

However, President Donald prevails over the reluctance of committing troops and the Russian opposition to the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, weighs heavily on discussions.

Directed by France and the United Kingdom, the leaders of the coalition countries hope to do enough to persuade Trump to support their efforts and make a promise to offer American military support.

Before the meeting, Witkoff met senior European officials, reported the reuters news agency, citing two diplomats.

NATO head, Mark Rutte, insisted on Thursday that Russia has no say on any deployment of troops in Ukraine.

Why are we interested in what Russia think of troops in Ukraine? It is a sovereign country. It's not for them to decide, he said.

If Ukraine wants to have security forces in Ukraine to support a peace agreement, it is them. No one else can decide, Rutte said during a visit to Prague.

The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking alongside Zelenskyy in Paris, said that coalition leaders would approve security plans written by their soldiers.

We are ready, the American Europeans, to provide security guarantees to Ukraine when there is a signed peace, said Macron, adding that it was now to see how sincere Russia was concerning the end of the war.

European officials told press agencies that technical plans were completed, without going into details.

The British and French army leaders were to inform leaders on Thursday, according to a plan sent to the participants, according to Reuters.

However, European leaders have clearly indicated that any agreement on the deployment of troops will only be possible with support in the United States.

On Wednesday, the president of Russia, Putin, said that there was a chance to end the war in Ukraine via negotiations if common sense prevails, an option he said he preferred, although he was ready to end the force, he added, if it was the only way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/4/ukraine-allies-push-security-guarantees-amid-us-and-russian-uncertainties The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos