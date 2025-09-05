What does it mean to the British economy? | Business and Economic News





According to the British government last week, the date of birth of the British and Wales was recorded.

National Statistics (ONS) said Dasan (the number of children born to each woman) fell to 1.41 children per woman in 2024. This has been three years since the record began 90 years ago.

It is widely accepted that the birth rate of 2.1 is needed to maintain the population at the current level.

This is likely to fall over time in the UK, and suggests the political and economic issues of the Keir Starmers Labor Party, which is facing a storm of immigration and stagnant economy.

The figures were divided into the core of these two problems and divided into a difficult way to solve political stories.

Those who say that there are so many people in the UK that there are no more people and that more people can be solved by allowing more immigration, and those who say that immigration need to be stopped will be stagnant.

Even the founder of Tesla and SPACEX, even Elon Musk, participated in the discussion. X: The inexpensive ratio is the best threat to the West, and has continued closely afterwards.

Why is the birthplace falling in the UK?

According to ONS's report, people in England and Wales have chosen to have children later in the last decades. The average age of the new mother is 31 years old and 29 people 20 years ago. My father's average age increased from 32.1 to 33.9 in 2004.

This has been given to rising housing and childcare costs and uncertain employment environments. Companies complain that tax hikes or threats are nervous about hiring employees. In particular, the increase in national insurance donations paid by employers has gained jobs in some sectors.

How does the decrease in birth rate affect the UKS economy in the short term?

Simon French, the chief economist at Panmure Gordon, said that the low birth rate would actually humbly improve UKS finances. First 16 years [of] Children require funding and childcare, so they raise their economic activities instantaneously.

Paul Dales, the leading British economist at Capital Economics, added: Some positive things can be reduced for the next 15 to 20 years, reducing pressure on health and education systems, and a boy aged 20-40 has a little more money than any other way.

And in the long run?

In the long run, low birth rates tend to lower economic growth. After all, there are few people who work than others.

And as the average death age rises, this is also added to the financial pressure because the small proportion of the population will work in the future and more shares will retire.

Therefore, after the initial profit of the finance, the long -term outlook is poor.

Since then, if Cohort is unequal, there is a problem, France said. Most of the states we are treated as a stable baby boom era. [when a larger cohort of workers paid lots of income tax] And the plan is not enough [a] Stable financial settings when you get older.

He said that this problem would be very clear in the mid -century.

Some economists are also worried that they will not have enough labor to support those who retire in the future.

The proportion of pensioners and workers is increasing. In 2020, there were 280 pensioners per 1,000 workers. This is expected to reach 393 per 1,000 people by 2070.

It is a major problem of receiving the main pension paid by the people in the workplace, which is not paid during the working people, without paying for the UK's retired people.

The reason for the decline in birth is to harm economic growth?

In short, more people are almost the same as the larger economy. More people, small people.

Some people say that the right questions to be considered are not their own gross domestic product (GDP), but GDP per head. Many people in the UK think that their personal situations have not improved for years.

Philip Shaw of INVESTEC said:

But if this continues, the proportion of each person who does not work in the next few years [ie, those either side of working age] We will put more pressure on taxation while applying more pressure on public finances. In this regard, the birth rate of 1.41 is very low, but it does not match the other major countries.

This year, France's date of birth is 1.64 and 1.62 in the United States. According to the numbers of Cias Birdhrates, the highest in countries such as Afghanistan (4.66) and Chad (5.94).

What is the solution?

Experts say there is no clear fix.

INVESTECS SHAW says: I see the evidence that the UK has an excessive population and say that more people need to support those who do not work in the future. There is no easy answer to this, and if you do not receive the benefits of AI productivity miracle, compromise should be made.

The increase in taxes and the increase in government borrowings are likely to meet the cost of the aging population.

It may seem like a solution to allow immigration in a young country, but the UK and other Western countries are currently protesting the immigration rate.

This week, the government said that the system has been suspended so that registered refugees can take their families to the state with the support of the right side in the poll.

The action was announced that the Labor Party returned to parliament after summer vacation. This means that anti -immigrant protesters have repeatedly aimed to bring out the exile applicants from all over the United Kingdom in Eping, England.

The political parties led by Nigel Farage, which are currently riding in a poll, have gained popularity for anti -immigration attitudes. The United Kingdom says it requires an attitude toward immigrants and a complete 180 transformation of crime.

The ONS figure shows that crimes against furniture and individuals have fallen rather than rising over the last decade.

Instead, anti -immigrants, such as reform, want to have more babies.

A British reform spokesman said he tried to drastically cut immigration. At the same time, we have already tried to encourage the British to have children here to fix the population crisis.

They will first dispose of two children's benefits caps that restrict state support for the first two children. Farage also promises greater tax reductions to married couples.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2025/9/3/what-does-the-falling-birthrate-mean-for-the-british-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos