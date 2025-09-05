



Costa chichiriviche, Venezuela –

The work begins early for the fishermen of Chichiriviche of the Costa, an isolated village on the Caribbean coast of Venezuela, about two hours of driving not paved with the capital Caracas.

Thursday, Eduard Ulloa, 47, was at the shore before six in the morning, ready to prepare his boat for the days of taking.

An American strike on a Venezuelan speed boat transported medication that killed 11 people just a few days ago created large waves in the world of geopolitics, feeding suspicions with Caracas that Washington tries to overthrow the regime of President Nicolas Maduro, a man accused by the United States, to be based on 50 years.

This murderous strike, which followed the deployment of several American warships in the Caribbean on what Washington Dit is an effort to fight against drug cartels, took place on the same seas on which the fishermen of Chichiriviche exercise their profession every day.

However, unlike their president who responded to the American deployment by mobilizing some 4.5 million militiamen to defend the country of what he described as the greatest threat seen on our continent in the past 100 years, these fishermen seem to be enthroned.

Nothing has changed for us, everyone is cold, Ulloa told CNN.

A few hundred people live in Chichiriviche, and some 70 families depend on fishing for their subsistence, so not to remove the boats is unthinkable. All fishermen agree: as long as the government does not emit contrary, they normally continue.

You can be a little worried, said Ulloa, father of three children, but in one way or another, we have to go out, except what are we going to eat? It's our daily bread.

Ulloa was one of the dozens of men that day that rose aboard their small fiber glass boats in groups of three, armed with nets and lines to chase the tuna, the Vivaneau and the groups to bring and sell to Caracas.

For many Venezuelans, there is a much more immediate concern than the troubles of their governments: millions of them earn only a handful of dollars a month, barely enough to survive.

The Venezuelan economy has long been disturbed by chronic ineffectiveness and historically subject to hyperinflationary cycles.

Despite a brief business boom that has followed the pandemic, in recent months, a crisis has folded.

The minimum wage is now less than less than an American dollar, although the government which is on the largest oil reserves the complete by additional documents and subsidies.

In the streets of Caracas, the word of the American strike is on everyone's lips, but beyond being a subject of popular discussion, most people here keep their calm and continue while doing their best to stay afloat.

The tension is surely there, but I am busy working and trying to make my products, so I don't think about it, explains Gilberto Salas, an ice cream manufacturer in the central district of Caracas de Chacao.

My mind is put on work and the nation advances by working: I just hope for a future when its companies and its entrepreneurs who come to our coasts, he added.

But the prospect of American companies and businessmen coming to Venezuelas economic help at least, outside the booming petroleum industry seems weak.

The United States has imposed financial sanctions in Venezuela, which dates back to the Barack Obama administration and grew up under Trump, freezing government assets and prohibiting economic transactions with the country.

These sanctions, according to the United States, aim to target creeping corruption and human rights violations in the country, as well as its leaders undermining democracy.

However, although the measures have rarely reduced the power of Maduros, it was recently returned for a third consecutive term of six years following a largely discredited election, they deepened the economic problems facing the ordinary Venezuelans, with Maduro affirming that the sanctions are really part of an economic war.

This was once the fifth largest economy in Latin America underwent chronic shortages of vital goods and arrow inflation under Maduros Watch pushing millions of people to flee, including thousands of people who traveled north to the South American border.

Rather than trying to repair relations with the United States, Maduro has dug in his heels by making fun of one of his greatest competitors, China.

On Wednesday, on Wednesday, a few hours after the Chinese leader Xi Jinping showed that his country could be part of the massive military parade in Beijing, Maduro welcomed the Chinese ambassador to a scene from Venezuela, where he inaugurated a monument to Chinese victory against Japan in the Second World War before boasting of the closure between the two countries.

And, while Maduro has not yet commented on the boat's strike specifically, he has not punching the United States.

Today, imperialism is launching a new offensive. This is not the first and it will not be the last. Just another offensive, but Venezuela is standing (), we are good people, people of peace, but it is known: we are warriors, ferocious when they spoil our land, our history and our rights, he said, fists in the air.

Twelve months after Maduros challenged the victory in the presidential election, a vote during which the government did not publish a final count of votes and which caused a large international outcry, the repressive machinery of governments continues.

The Maduro government has strongly repressed the demonstrations that broke out following the vote, as it did during previous disorders access, using security forces that have long supported Maduro and its predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez.

They have repeatedly owned dissident votes, including demonstrators, activists and a former presidential candidate.

In Caracas today, military police in Blaclavas and without badges regularly patrol the streets.

Thursday morning, the opposition party sale Venezuela denounced the detention of Julio Velazco, a local activist involved in the campaign of Maria Corina Machado, the main leader of the opposition who still hides after the authoritarian thrust who followed the elections.

Velazcos where are still unknown; Authorities are often waiting for days to resolve the reports of what is known in Venezuela under the name of forced disappearances, a party spokesman told CNN. CNN contacted the authorities concerning the Velazcos case and received no response. The government does not regularly react to media demands on forced disappearances.

According to Provea, a human rights group that has been active in the country for over 30 years, such forced disappearances have become so common that they have become institutionalized.

Between September of last year and May, the group documented 23 cases in which community leaders and opposition activists had been in hidden detention for months before being released or presented to a court to formalize an arrest.

In the middle of such a backdrop, many in Venezuela are naturally reluctant to comment when they were asked for their point of view in front of a rolling camera.

When the camera is off, they tend to be much more open.

If the navies landed on the beach and eliminated Maduro? A young Venezuelan chuchota in CNN as he looked at the sea, we will welcome them with open arms.

