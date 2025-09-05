British companies have cut their jobs at the fastest speed in the summer, Bank of England | economics





British companies have cut their jobs at the fastest speed for four years in the summer, according to a British bank survey that emphasized the impact of tax hikes on employers.

The monthly snapshot under the survey of the chief financial officers of all British businesses has reduced the employment rate by 0.5%annually from 3 months to August from 2021 to August to August.

In the next year's corporate employment intention, there was a significant decline of last month. Expectations for job growth have weakened 0.3 percentage points to 0.2%.

Labor is under pressure from economic management, preparing to hold an additional tax increase in the end of November, speculating that additional tax hikes may be needed to cover billions of pounds of public finances.

Business leaders warned Ribs that since April this year, the first fall budget measures to increase the employer national insurance donation (NICS) should reduce jobs and raise prices.

Almost half of the 2,130 companies surveyed by banks said they are reducing the number of employees as a result of changes.

According to a monthly decision -making panel survey, monitoring the ThreadNeedle Street Setter, 66%of companies lower profits as a result of changes. The price is 34%, while 20% said they are paying lower wages than other methods.

However, the bank said that more than three months to January before the change was implemented, the price increase, employment rate or wage cuts were less than the response to the change of employer NICS.

Economists said on September 18 that the bank is at risk of considering whether or not to cut interest rates. The financial market is expected to continue to borrow the cost of banks that have not changed to 4%.

Stubborn wages and price pressure must be maintained for MPC. [monetary policy committee] Rob Wood, the leading British economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics Consulting, said he was cautious but the decline in employment was the risk of building.

Reeves admitted that on Wednesday that the British economy announced the budget date on November 26, it was not effective for those who work.

The date after usual may lead to a few weeks of speculation on how the Treasury raises additional income, but the prime minister hopes to use time to establish a new growth reform.

