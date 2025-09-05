Venezuelan fighter planes flew over the American navy ship in “Show of Force”





American warships are heading for Venezuela

American warships go to Venezuela to fight against drug threats 03:35

Thursday, two fighter planes from armed armed Venezuelies V-16 flew over Uss Jason Dunham, according to several officials of the Ministry of Defense who described action as a “force demonstration”.

The Dunham, a destructive of guided missiles Aegis, is part of a flotilla of American warships sent to the region in recent weeks which, according to the Pentagon, have been deployed to target criminal organizations and narco-terrorism.

CBS News could not determine the actions taken by the USS Jason Dunham, if necessary, in response to the overflight.

Following the publication of the history of CBS News, the Ministry of Defense confirmed in a press release on X that two Venezuelan planes “stole near an American navy ship in international waters”.

“This very provocative decision was designed to interfere with our narco-terrorist meter operations,” said the declaration. “The executive cartel Le Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue efforts to obstruct, dissuade or interfere with counter-noel operations and the counter-terrorist operations carried out by the American army.”

The American navy ships were sent to the waters off Venezuela while President Trump promises to suppress drug cartels – and as tensions go up between Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The Trump administration accused Maduro of joining with drugs from drug traffic to the United States, recently doubling a reward that he offers to arrest from Maduro to $ 50 million. The Venezuelan government denied allegations, and Maduro described the warships “criminal and bloody threat” earlier this week, deployment of drones and warships to patrol the coast.

On Tuesday, the American army said that she had struck a boat which, according to him, was carrying Venezuela drugs, and said he had killed 11 people on board that he accused of belonging to the Venezuelan gang Tren in Aragua, according to Mr. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

More CBS News

James Laporta

James Laporta is a Coordination of National Security Coordination at the Washington office in CBS News. He is a former American marine infantryman and a veteran of the Afghanistan War.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/venezuela-fighter-jets-navy-ship-trump-maduro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos