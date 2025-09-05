



Al-Haq, Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) and Al-Mezan targeted to engage with the ICC, said the State Department.

The United States has added three eminent Palestinian rights groups, Al-Haq, Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) and Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights on its list of sanctions.

Thursday, the groups were added to the Treasurys Ministry specially designated by nationals and blocked people.

List of recommended stories of 3 list elements

In a subsequent statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the rights defense groups had been targeted for having directly exercised efforts from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate, stop, hold or prosecute Israeli nationals, without the consent of Israel.

The Trump administration had previously sanctioned the ICC in response to its investigation and the subsequent arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes committed in Gaza.

The three groups had provided evidence on Israeli abuses in the case.

The United States will continue to respond with important and tangible consequences to protect our troops, sovereignty and allies against ICCs do not take into account sovereignty and punish the accomplices of its surpassing, said Rubio.

We condemn the draconian sanctions imposed by the Ministry of the Treasury of Foreign Assets (OFAC) on our organizations: @Alhaq_org, @almezancenter & @pchrgaza / 1

Al-haq (@alhaq_org) September 4, 2025

The Al-Haq, based in Ramallah, was a leading organization both in the occupied Palestinian territory and in the international research of Israeli abuses, while putting disputes in several countries.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights, based in Gaza, and the Human Rights Center of Al-Mezan led an independent organization which documented the current war in the Israels in Gaza.

In a statement shared by the three organizations, they condemned in the strongest terms of draconian sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

These measures in time of genocide living against our people are a coward[ly]Immoral, illegal and undemocratic act, according to the press release.

Only states that do not fully take into account international law and our shared humanity can take such odious measures against human rights organizations working to end a genocide, according to the press release.

The United States had just sanctioned three of the most eminent Palestinian human rights groups: @alhaq_org, @pchrgaza and @alezancenter.

Shameful but not surprising.

This administration leans back to put Israel first each time. pic.twitter.com/ocxbyjllki

Mohsen Farshneshani (@mfarshneshani) September 4, 2025

In an article on the social media platform X, Mohsen Farshneshani, lawyer and sanctions advisor to Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), has described organizations as three of the most prominent human rights groups.

Wrote shameful but not surprising, wrote Farshneshani. This administration leans back to put Israel first each time.

The United States previously sanctioned the Addameer based in Ramallah, an organization of human rights focused on Palestinian prisoners and detainees in June.

At the time, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, who both work in close collaboration with the group, said the sanctions would make daily and more difficult operations, including for their employees, assisted communities and service providers. This will also negatively affect their commitment to their partner organizations, locally and international, including American groups.

The United States is using its sanctions regime to call on the Israeli government, which has long been systematically sought to muzzle and advocate human rights, he added.

In July, the Trump administration also sanctioned the Palestinian Authority (PA), which administers the occupied West Bank, and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which represents the Palestinians internationally.

At the same time, the Trump administration revoked the sanctions imposed by former American president Joe Biden on the Israelis of the colonies and illegal organizations accused of violence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/4/us-sanctions-palestinian-rights-groups-for-supporting-icc-israel-probe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos