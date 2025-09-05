The Pentagon warns Venezuela while 2 military aircraft fly near American warships | Soldiers





The Ministry of Defense indicates that two military planes of the Maduro regime stole near the US warship in a very provocative decision.

Posted September 5, 20255 September 2025

Two Venezuelan military planes stole near an American navy ship in international waters, said the US Defense Ministry, in a move described as very provocative in the middle of the growing tension between Washington and Caracas.

The Ministry of Defense warned Venezuela in a statement late Thursday, to stop new provocative measures, describing the Venezuelan plane buzzing on the American ship which would be the destructive of guided missiles Jason Dunham as an attempt to intervene with our operations as counter-narco-terror.

Today, two military planes of the Maduro regime have stolen from an American navy ship in international waters, the Pentagon said in an article on the X platform.

The executive cartel Le Venezuela is strongly advised not to continue efforts to obstruct, dissuade or interfere with counter-narcotic operations and the operations to combat terrorism carried out by the American army, said the Pentagon.

The New York Times cited an American defense official saying that two fighter planes from F-16 survived the guided destructive, Jason Dunham, in the Southern Caribbean Sea, but the American ship did not start the plane.

The Venezuelans State media did not mention the meeting reported between the American and Venezuelan forces when it covered President Nicolas Maduro announcing the activation of the first round of the country's national militia, the ranks of which have been strengthened in recent weeks by new volunteers while the threats of Washingtons intensify.

Venezuelas Noticias Venevision News Outlet quoted Maduro saying that it was the first time in history that the community units of the militia will be activated, covering the national map from North to South, East to West, to the last community.

US President Donald Trumps The Administration accused Maduro of having operated and having bonds with drug trafficking cartels in Venezuela and the region, a statement for which the United States has so far proposed any evidence.

In August, Washington doubled an $ 50 million award for information leading to Maduros' arrest for allegations of his involvement in cocaine traffic. Shortly after, the United States has deployed several ships and a nuclear propulsion submarine in the Caribbean and waters off the coast of Venezuela in an operation that targets drug cartels.

Maduro did the alarm for weeks during the deployment of the American navy in the South of the Caribbean, saying that the United States asked for a change of regime by a military threat and promising that if he was attacked by Washington, he would mobilize the country and declare a republic of arms.

On Tuesday, US forces destroyed an alleged speed trafficking canoe in an apparent air strike in the Caribbean.

Trump said the boat belonged to a criminal organization linked to Maduro, and that the attack had killed 11 people.

Caracas accused Washington of having committed extrajudicial murders, saying that they had murdered 11 people without regular procedure. Legal experts also raised questions about the legality of the attack, as the Trump administration has provided any evidence that the United States was threatened by the United States from the ship or that people on board were even armed.

Legal experts said that in the eyes of many people on the boat were civilians and that the attack would be considered an extrajudicial murder by American forces.

